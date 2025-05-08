Doane Grant Thornton Foundation donates $1M to support A Dollar A Day Foundation

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Doane Grant Thornton LLP's charitable foundation, Doane Grant Thornton Foundation, is pledging $1 million over two years to A Dollar A Day Foundation. A Dollar A Day Foundation supports frontline mental health and addictions services in every province and territory in Canada.

The generous gift enables A Dollar A Day to fund additional organizations across Canada and comes at a time when the need for mental health and addictions services is critical. In Canada, 1 in 2 people will have - or have had - a mental illness by the time they reach the age of 40, and only 1 in 5 Canadian children who need mental health services are currently receiving them.

In 2024, Doane Grant Thornton Foundation made a transformational $366,000 gift to A Dollar A Day, allowing the charity to expand operations. This support also allowed 100% of individual donations to go directly to the front lines and doubled the reach of its signature Change Maker Awards. Seeing the positive impact of their initial gift, the Foundation increased their support in the coming years to help ensure a lasting impact and enable more Canadians to access the care they need.

"The care A Dollar A Day puts into their work is inspiring," says Dennis Leung, Chair of the Doane Grant Thornton Foundation's board. "They really get to know their grantees, understand their needs, and ultimately direct funding to where it's most needed. Our gift reflects the Foundation's commitment to creating meaningful impact in the communities where we live and work. A Dollar A Day amplified our collective impact, reaching every corner of the country, helping to ensure no one in need is left behind."

"Doane Grant Thornton Foundation's support is about more than just dollars," says Brendan Paddick, co-founder and chair of A Dollar A Day. "Their long-term commitment gives us the stability to plan, grow, and deliver real impact. Thanks to their backing, we doubled the organizations we supported in 2024 and strengthened our operations, all while keeping our promise that every dollar from individual donors goes directly to frontline programs."

A Dollar A Day Foundation is a national charity based in Newfoundland and Labrador. Founded in 2016, it has supported over 130 organizations across the country to date. Visit www.adollaraday.ca to learn more.

The Doane Grant Thornton Foundation was established to help Doane Grant Thornton organize the collective efforts and significant contributions of their people across Canada, providing additional financial support for local, national, and international causes that resonate with their employees. To learn more, visit www.doanegrantthornton.ca

