DO Rías Baixas Sales to Canada Increase 93% Led by Popularity of Albariño Wines with Consumers and Wine Professionals

DO RÍAS BAIXAS, Pontevedra, Spain, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Spanish wine region of DO Rías Baixas has reported that 2021 sales of their renowned Albariño white wines have nearly doubled in the Canadian market since 2017. Over the last five years, exports of DO Rías Baixas wines to Canada have increased 93% by volume to 318,336 liters, and 93% by value to $2.6 million, as reported in year-end 2021 sales data. Canada is the 6th largest export market for DO Rías Baixas, outpacing other key Spanish wine markets such as Germany and Mexico.

The growth in Canadian exports reflects continued consumer appreciation for the Albariño white wines of DO Rías Baixas. The results are particularly noteworthy given the continuing challenges in the hospitality sector related to COVID and supply chain delays.

Analysts in the DO Rías Baixas region credit Canadian sales growth to consistent quality recognition and demand for

Albariño wines. Consumers are willing to spend more for the ever-popular Albariño, a native grape variety which traces its origins to the Galician region on the Atlantic Coast of northwest Spain. Crisp and refreshing to taste with pronounced citrus, stone fruit and floral aromas, the Albariño wines of Rías Baixas are a sommelier favorite with strong distribution in the SAQ, LCBO and BCLIQUOR stores.

DO Rías Baixas wines outperformed the Spanish wine category in Canada over the same 5-year time period; Spanish wine sales to Canada grew 23% by volume, and 29% by value (2017 to 2021). To support growth in the Canadian market, DO Rías Baixas launched a marketing and trade education program in 2019 to position Rías Baixas as world-class white wines on par with the best of France, New Zealand and other regions.

The Canada results reflect an overall positive global trend for DO Rías Baixas. 107 of the region's 179 wineries export wine to over 70 countries worldwide. Many of the wineries are small, family-owned ventures and exports represent a dynamic contribution to economic impact throughout Galicia. On a global basis, 2021 exports of Rías Baixas grew 17% in volume to 9.48 million liters and 27.5% in value to reach $77 million, an outstanding global sales result for the region. Perceptions of quality (as measured by increased value) are also very favorable as wineries reported an increase of 9% in the average price per liter as compared to the previous year of reporting.

DO Rias Baixas : 2021 Wine Exports by Country

Country 2021 Volume Liters 1 USA 2,667,600 2 UK 2,273,718 3 Pureto Rico 504,318 4 Ireland 502,940 5 Holland 384,489 6 Canada 318,336 7 Germany 307,495 8 Mexico 283,299 9 Sweden 270,299 10 Switzerland 226,841 11 Other Countries 1,743,623

Total 9,483,091

To request more information about the wines of DO Rías Baixas, including samples, please contact Laurain Aydinian, [email protected] or Elodi Bodamer, [email protected].

About DO Rías Baixas

Denomination of Origin (DO) Rías Baixas is renowned for the Albariño grape, an indigenous variety that produces some of the world's foremost white wines. Located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, the DO was formally established in 1988. The white Albariño variety has always been the flagship of this coastal Atlantic region. In Rías Baixas' unique climate, Albariño shares the same mineral-rich soils and cool climate as the world's leading white wine regions, including Loire Valley, New Zealand and the Rhine. Click here for more information about the Albariño wines of Rías Baixas.

SOURCE Rias Baixas