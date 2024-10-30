Do more with less? Ford Government's mini-budget continues pattern of neglect for community and social services

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ford Government's fall economic statement, released this afternoon, fails once again to meet the moment and real needs of Ontarians. Despite the Finance Minister's assertion that the current economic outlook puts the province in a "position to do more", their policies will actually mean funding in some key sectors will flatline or even shrink.

OPSEU/SEFPO, which represents tens of thousands of workers across the entire public service, is calling out the government's failure to adequately fund the services Ontarians rely on.

"Throwing cheques and minor tax credits at the electorate hoping it'll pay off for him when he calls a snap election while continuing to neglect social services is deplorable, but we shouldn't expect anything else from Premier Ford," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick.

"A $200 cheque and a bit of relief at the gas pump isn't going to address the real needs of Ontarians struggling with the cost of living, unable to find affordable homes, access timely health care, or those in need of social services that are crumbling due to chronic underfunding," Hornick added.

The government's medium-term expense outlook projects funding for children, community, and social service sectors flatlining, and a decrease in spending in post-secondary education and justice.

Social service agencies are citing lack of funding as they announce layoffs and service cuts, and vulnerable communities are left struggling, while Ford continues to scapegoat these agencies for his own government's failures. At the same time there is chaos in our courts and correctional institutions and our underfunded colleges are shuttering critical programs that train Ontario's future workers.

"Ford threw hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds just to get out of a contract with the Beer Store early and fast-track his alcohol everywhere agenda - now he's doing it again to get a feasibility study for a tunnel under the 401 that no one asked for," remarked Hornick. "Meanwhile people – including kids – are dying in Ontario as a direct result of Ford's policies and service cuts. Once again, the Premier is putting corporate profits over people."

According to the government's own data, a child who has been involved with Ontario's care system dies every three days – a fact that is callously ignored by Ford and his government.

The union represents more than 180,000 public service workers across the province working in the Ontario Public Service and broader public service – including those directly impacted by the underfunding the government committed to continuing today.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For more information contact Katie Arnup, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, at [email protected] or 647-289-5205