DMG EVENTS TO HOST GLOBAL CARBON CAPTURE CONVENTION IN EDMONTON, CANADA

International convention will emphasize Canada's critical role in the development of the global carbon capture industry and will aim to target climate-conscious investors

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - dmg events announces major convention showcasing carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) as a key pillar of Canada's net-zero emissions strategy by 2050, Carbon Capture Canada. The inaugural event will be hosted September 20-22, 2022 at the Edmonton Convention Centre in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Federal Government is in the process of developing a CCUS strategy for Canada that will enable the Canadian CCUS industry to realize its decarbonization and commercial potential. This conference will host conversations on carbon capture projects along with important discussion around sustainable jobs and economic development, new technologies and the economics of CCUS. Carbon Capture Canada provides the opportunity for buyers and sellers interested in CCUS projects to get a head start before this strategy is formalized.

The Convention is co-hosted by Edmonton Global, the key economic development agency for the region. "By hosting Canada's only carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) convention, we are demonstrating the unique strengths we have in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region in CCUS and related technologies and how we can play a pivotal role in helping the Government of Canada reach its emission reduction targets," said Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global.

Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association, the location for many world-class CCUS projects in Canada, is also co-hosting the Convention that will see representation from Asia, UAE, the US and Europe. "Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association is highly motivated to help with creative solutions to meet evolving energy needs and to support companies

in achieving their environmental goals, like CCUS. Home to about 10 per cent of the large-scale CCUS innovation in the world and the first ever designated Government of Alberta Carbon Hub, Alberta's Industrial Heartland is well positioned to utilize its world class cluster infrastructure to support new growth," said Mark Plamondon, Executive Director, Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association.

The event will feature an exhibition with more than 100 exhibitors, 3,000 domestic and international attendees, and a leading conference with over 100 speakers and 500 delegates. Hon. Dale Nally, Associate Minister, Natural Gas, Government of Alberta, Chief George Arcand, Grand Chief Treaty 6, Tim Wiwchar, General Manager, CCS Canada, Shell, Kevin Krausert, President and CEO, Avatar Innovations and James Millar, President & CEO, International CCS Knowledge Centre, are among some of the important energy speakers at this inaugural conference.

"Following Canada's path to a net-zero economy, Carbon Capture Canada is the preferred meeting place for innovative suppliers, industry leaders and energy colleagues to connect and do business," said Nick Samain, Vice President, dmg events, organizers of more than 40 energy events around the globe, including the Global Energy Show in Calgary. "This event will open pathways for essential decarbonization of heavy carbon-emitting industries, and we're proud to play our part in bringing together a world-leading ecosystem of energy players and participants."

Traci Bednard, CEO of Explore Edmonton, the Destination Partner said "Carbon Capture Canada is a unique opportunity in Canada for thousands of industry influential minds to come together, working to build a low-carbon future. We encourage delegates to get out and explore all that Edmonton has to offer. Edmonton is a vibrant urban centre in the heart of the wilderness. As one of Canada's youngest major cities, Edmonton shines as an arts and culture hub with festivals and events happening year-round."

For more information on Carbon Capture Canada and to register, or register for the media pass, please visit carbonexpocanada.com.

