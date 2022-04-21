DMG EVENTS LAUNCHES CANADIAN HYDROGEN CONVENTION IN EDMONTON WELCOMING GLOBAL ENERGY LEADERS

The now sold-out Strategic Conference invites experts to analyze the challenges the industry is currently facing, and the solutions available to bring awareness to hydrogen in transforming Canada's energy sector. Attendees will hear from a notable lineup of speakers including Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Corey Hessen, Executive Vice-President, Power, Storage and Origination of TC Energy; Grand Chief George Arcand Jr.; and Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Air Products.

"We are really proud to launch the first Canadian Hydrogen Convention and welcome leaders to Edmonton to join these important conversations and discover what is needed to supercharge the industry," said Nick Samain, Vice President, dmg events. "Hydrogen is expected to be a vital component in the low carbon economy, and Canada has all the resources to develop a competitive and sustainable hydrogen economy. The Canadian Hydrogen Convention will illustrate Canada's leadership in hydrogen and position the country as a global hydrogen powerhouse."

CHC will take place over three days, with the exhibition and conference on April 26 and 27. On the third and final day, a Driving Site Tour will be hosted by the Alberta Industrial Heartland Association. Here, attendees can witness high-profile projects and companies and gain a comprehensive understanding of the size and scope of Alberta's Industrial Heartland. Additionally, attendees can view large-scale projects from companies like Dow, Shell, Nutrien, Sherritt, and Pembina. April 27 will also mark the first Canadian Hydrogen Awards, recognizing excellence in the hydrogen industry and honouring leaders, innovators, and trailblazers who actively promote healthy advancements in the sector.

"As a planned annual conference, the Canadian Hydrogen Convention will become a longstanding event, demonstrating the significant interest there is in Edmonton, and Canada more broadly, in hydrogen and related technologies," said Malcolm Bruce, CEO of Edmonton Global. "As the economic development organization representing the Edmonton Metropolitan Region, Edmonton Global is pleased to be co-hosting this important event. Energy has long been the backbone of the Edmonton economy, and we are excited about the opportunity that hydrogen represents for our region to continue to lead in providing sustainable energy solutions for Canada and beyond."

The two-day Canadian Hydrogen Technical Courses that will run alongside the main conference will present 40 papers that showcase the latest in technologies, processes, and innovations. The tradeshow floor features a diverse range of companies including TC Energy, Air Products, WSP, Toyota, Nikola, ATCO, InnoTech Alberta, Hydra Energy, and many more. Featured exhibits will include hydrogen production, transportation, carbon capture, and energy consumption.

Canada is positioned to become a leading global producer of clean hydrogen due to its skilled labour force and strategic energy assets. A clean hydrogen economy can diversify the country's future energy mix while generating economic benefits. With hydrogen supply more accessible than demand end uses, establishing reliable sources of hydrogen demand will be key to unlocking a hydrogen economy in Canada.

Media interested in attending must register here. For more information on the Canadian Hydrogen Convention visit www.hydrogenexpo.com.

About Canadian Hydrogen Convention

Canada is playing a critical role in the development of the global hydrogen economy with innovators in production processes and pioneers in fuel cell technology. To demonstrate Canada's leadership in hydrogen, the Canadian Hydrogen Convention will launch its inaugural event in April 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. This must-attend event will bring the entire Canadian supply chain together to discuss innovations and solutions for low-carbon hydrogen production, energy infrastructure, storage, and the path forward as Canada works towards net zero by 2050.

SOURCE dmg events

For further information: CHC Media Contact: Edelman on behalf of CHC, Erin Hill, [email protected], Cell: 587-228-6904; Narmina Rafiyeva, Marketing Director, dmg events, [email protected], Cell: 403-512-1213