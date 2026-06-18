DLA Piper appoints Alan Sarhan as Managing Partner of its Montréal office

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - DLA Piper Partner Alan Sarhan has been appointed Managing Partner of the firm's Montréal office, reinforcing the firm's strategic focus in the region and on cross-border regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters in Canada and globally.

DLA Piper Partner Alan Sarhan has been appointed Managing Partner of the firm’s Montréal office (CNW Group/DLA Piper)

Sarhan advises Canadian and international clients on complex regulatory, compliance, corporate, and transactional matters. His practice includes cross-border transactions, international trade, economic sanctions, supply chain issues, corporate compliance, and government investigations. Drawing on experience gained in both private practice and in-house leadership roles, he provides practical, business-focused counsel to organizations navigating an increasingly complex global environment.

"Alan is a highly regarded leader whose experience sits at the intersection of cross-border transactions, regulatory risk, and global business strategy," said Russel Drew, the firm's Canada CEO. "His strong connections and cross-borders perspective position him to further expand our Montréal office and help clients capitalize on opportunities across Canada and in key global markets. Montréal remains a strategic hub within our integrated platform, and Alan's leadership will be instrumental to our continued success."

DLA Piper Canada offers legal counsel to Canadian and multinational companies with interests in and across Canada. Our integrated approach combines deep local insight with the resources of DLA Piper's global platform. With offices across the country and access to more than 4,800 lawyers in 40+ countries, our lawyers work seamlessly with colleagues throughout North America and around the world to support clients' domestic and cross–border needs.

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Michelle Martinez, Media Relations, DLA Piper, +1 305-721-7055