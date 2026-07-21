VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- DLA Piper has added Thomas J. Moran as a Partner in its Litigation practice, further strengthening the firm's capabilities in complex commercial disputes and strategic business conflicts. He is based in the firm's Vancouver office.

DLA Piper adds Litigation Partner Thomas J. Moran in Vancouver

Moran advises clients in disputes and strategic business conflicts where significant financial, operational, and reputational interests are at stake. His practice combines strategic advisory work with courtroom advocacy, with a particular focus on trials, arbitrations, injunctions, complex hearings, and appeals. He has extensive experience acting in sophisticated commercial disputes, particularly those arising from complex business relationships and transactions. Moran has appeared before the Supreme Court of Canada and all levels of court in British Columbia.

In addition, Moran regularly advises and represents clients in matters involving shareholder and corporate governance disputes, partnership and joint venture breakdowns, M&A-related disputes, real estate and development ventures, civil fraud, defamation, and business tort claims. He also has deep experience in forestry, energy, and natural resources litigation.

"Thomas is a highly respected litigator with an outstanding reputation for delivering results for his clients," said Russel Drew, Canada CEO. "His ability to guide clients through their most consequential business conflicts, combined with his impressive trial and appellate experience, makes him a fitting addition to our team. Thomas further strengthens our market-leading litigation platform and enhances our ability to serve clients across Canada and beyond."

About DLA Piper

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SOURCE DLA Piper

Geneva Youel, Media Relations, DLA Piper, +1 213 330 7779