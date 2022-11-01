Djot, the "Keurig of cannabis," secures landmark partnership with Emprise Canada to launch premier dPod BevDrops and starter kit

Emprise Canada has begun the process of provincial board approval.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovative Canadian tech startup, Djot, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with leading manufacturer Emprise Canada to offer their premier dPod BevDrops and starter kit.

In line with its mission to revolutionize precise and discrete cannabis consumption, Djot will partner with Emprise Canada to roll out its signature dPod drink drops with Emprise Rapid Acting THC or Rapid Absorption CBD BevDrops utilizing nano-emulsion technology active in as little as 8-12 minutes.

Shown: the revolutionary Djot Dispenser with an Emprise Rapid Acting BevDrop dPod. (CNW Group/Djot)

This collaboration marks the first partnership for Djot, which previously announced its patent approval for the Djot Dispenser, an industry-leading cannabis concentrate dispenser that precisely doses between one and 10 mg of water-soluble THC and CBD concentrate into any beverage for a truly tailored cannabis experience.

Emprise has extensive experience in the formulation and manufacturing of nutraceuticals. They've developed a strong product line of Rapid Acting water-soluble nano-emulsion products with national distribution across Canada. Emprise offers formats including topicals, soft chews, cookies, hot chocolate, coffee, teas, and THC and CBD BevDrop concentrates.

"Partnering with Emprise Canada is another step forward in providing consumers with personalized cannabis doses at the touch of a button," said Co-founder and President, Arjen Melis. "We've long admired Emprise's entrepreneurial spirit, and we're elated to collaborate to offer their proprietary Rapid Acting technology that will allow consumers to infuse their own beverages with precise doses of fast acting cannabis."

The launch will consist of a Djot starter kit, including a Djot Dispenser, Emprise 120 mg trial size dPod (also known as the 12-pack because it can make 12 drinks with 10 mg of THC) and a regular size 300 mg Emprise Rapid Acting THC BevDrops dPod. Emprise has begun the process of submitting the collaborative launch to provincial boards to secure launch dates as early as April 2023.

"At Emprise, our goal is to enrich the lives of Canadians through innovative, boundary-pushing products. As we look to the future, we're seeing consumers ask more of their cannabis experiences: more precision, more customization, and more ingenuity," said Maximilian Michalowski, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Emprise Canada. "Djot is exactly the kind of forward-thinking technology partner that can deliver on these goals and continue to raise the bar for our consumers. At Emprise, we believe nano-emulsions for cannabis consumption is the future. With customers looking for a consistent, versatile experience that can be infused into virtually anything they already enjoy consuming, Djot is the solution and the future is here."

The Djot Dispenser is set to launch in Q1 of 2023. For more information, please visit www.Djot.com.

About Djot

With funding led by tech venture capital firm Draper Cygnus, Djot is a Toronto-based company operating in the health tech sector, co-founded in 2019 by Canadian entrepreneurs Elad Barak and Arjen Melis.

Funding for their industry-leading product launch is closing shortly. If you're interested in getting involved, please contact [email protected].

About Emprise:

Emprise is a Calgary-based Licensed Producer with extensive experience in the formulation and manufacturing of

nutraceuticals. They produce over 60 SKUs with distribution across Canada, specializing in softgels, oils, and nano-emulsion formats, which includes topicals, soft chews, and cookies. Through its Emprise in Paradise joint venture, Emprise distributes powdered beverage products such as hot chocolate, coffee, and tea.

Empire's proprietary Rapid Acting water-soluble nano-emulsion technology is used across a wide range of formats.

For more information, please visit www.emprise.ca

