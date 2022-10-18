Djot, the "Keurig of cannabis" announces patent approval for innovative liquid-dispensing technology as next step in revolutionizing cannabis with precise dosing

Djot's 25 patents include five software claims and global protection from the Patent Cooperation Treaty

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, innovative Canadian tech startup, Djot, announced its revolutionary liquid-dispensing technology has been granted patent approval by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Patent Cooperation Treaty for worldwide intellectual property (IP) to support global expansion.

Marking the next step forward in its mission to revolutionize precise and discrete cannabis consumption, Djot has secured IP protection via 25 patent claims, five of which are for its cutting-edge software. The device also features angle-specific upright dispensing, preventing air from entering its mechanism. The Djot Dispenser delivers doses of one to 10 mg of water-soluble THC and CBD concentrate into any beverage for a truly tailored cannabis experience.

The brand, which was founded on homegrown innovation, has secured strong intellectual property protection to support its long term development, with plans to expand globally. The patents reach beyond cannabis concentrates by applying to any liquid, allowing Djot to eventually grow into other industries like pharmaceuticals and microdosing psychedelics.

The Djot Dispenser is set to launch in Q1 of 2023. For more information, please visit www.Djot.com.

About Djot

With funding led by tech venture capital firm Draper Cygnus, Djot is a Toronto-based company operating in the health tech sector, co-founded in 2019 by Canadian entrepreneurs Elad Barak and Arjen Melis.

Funding for their industry-leading product launch is closing shortly. If you're interested in getting involved, please contact [email protected].

