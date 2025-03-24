Dizolve Group Corporation Unveils New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Canada, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Sustainable Cleaning Sheet Innovation

MONCTON, NB, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Dizolve, the original inventor and the first North American manufacturer of dissolvable laundry and cleaning sheets for household and commercial markets, today announced the opening of its new 72,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Moncton, New Brunswick. This expansion not only solidifies Dizolve's position as a leader in the cleaning sheet industry but also reflects the company's deep commitment to supporting the Canadian economy and creating meaningful employment opportunities for Canadians.

Dizolve Group Corp. New Manufacturing Facility (CNW Group/Dizolve Group Corporation) Original inventor and first North American manufacturer of dissolvable laundry and cleaning sheets. (CNW Group/Dizolve Group Corporation)

Since its inception over 15 years ago, Dizolve has been at the forefront of the US, Canadian and Global cleaning industry, developing proprietary technologies that redefine cleanliness with minimal environmental impact. The company's unique product line, which includes laundry detergent sheets among other cleaning solutions, is designed to meet the rigorous demands of both environmental sustainability and effective performance.

"Dizolve is proud to lead the way in sustainable cleaning innovation," said Ken Reid, CEO of Dizolve. "Our new facility not only exponentially increases our manufacturing capacity but also showcases our commitment to advanced manufacturing practices and environmental stewardship."

Located strategically in Canada, Dizolve benefits from robust and reliable supply chains, and maintains the highest standards of quality and compliance. Dizolve maintains key certifications such as SMETA, RSPO, EPA Safer Choice, SCAN, USDA BioPreferred, and Leaping Bunny, while complying with GMP guidelines. This Innovation manufacturing campus operates 24/7, ensuring a reliable and efficient production that can meet growing global demand without compromising on quality and flexibility to meet any customer value proposition.

"Dizolve's products represent a leap forward in cleaning technology," said Daniel Carbo, VP of Product Technology. "With our new facility, we can further our research and development efforts to provide our customers with innovative products that are not only effective but are also truly sustainable."

The opening of the new facility marks a significant milestone for Dizolve as it continues to expand its operations and reinforce its market leadership. This strategic expansion will enable Dizolve to enhance its product offerings and cater to a broader range of consumer needs with customized solutions, from basic everyday cleaning sheets to premium products.

About Dizolve

Dizolve is the pioneer and leading North American manufacturer of original patented dissolvable cleaning sheet technologies. Known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Dizolve provides high-quality, environmentally responsible cleaning products designed to meet the needs of today's eco-conscious consumers and businesses. For more information, visit https://dizolve.com/.

For further information, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact: Chris Ingersoll, President, [email protected]