Dixon Hall Music School celebrates the positive impact of music education at Music For Life

WHAT -

On Wednesday, November 27th from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, Dixon Hall hosts its annual fundraising gala, Music for Life, to support the agency's Music School. The School provides access to high quality music lessons at subsidized prices in Regent Park and surrounding neighbourhoods. Dixon Hall staff, Music School students, community and corporate partners, and city officials will gather for an evening to celebrate music education and its many proven benefits for young people. The event will also bid farewell to the Music School's current location in the basement of 58 Sumach St, as Dixon Hall prepares to move into its new youth centre in early 2020. The new space is located at Wyatt and Nicholas Avenues in Regent Park, and will be home to Dixon Hall's Children & Youth programs as well