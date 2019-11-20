Dixon Hall Music School celebrates the positive impact of music education at Music For Life
Nov 20, 2019, 07:00 ET
WHAT -
On Wednesday, November 27th from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, Dixon Hall hosts its annual fundraising gala, Music for Life, to support the agency's Music School. The School provides access to high quality music lessons at subsidized prices in Regent Park and surrounding neighbourhoods. Dixon Hall staff, Music School students, community and corporate partners, and city officials will gather for an evening to celebrate music education and its many proven benefits for young people. The event will also bid farewell to the Music School's current location in the basement of 58 Sumach St, as Dixon Hall prepares to move into its new youth centre in early 2020. The new space is located at Wyatt and Nicholas Avenues in Regent Park, and will be home to Dixon Hall's Children & Youth programs as well
Music for Life is co-hosted by Mercedes Watson, Dixon Hall's CEO, and Board Secretary Thompson Egbo-Egbo, an alumnus of the Music School who is now a professional jazz pianist. The evening will include performances by Music School students and featured artist, Jessica Mitchell. Before and between performances, Mayor John Tory and Dixon Hall Board Chair RBC CFO, Rod Bolger, will address guests, sharing the impact of music education on young people. Music School Director Bob McKitrick will share highlights and student achievements from 2019
WHO -
John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto
Dixon Hall Music School students
WHEN -
Wednesday, November 27th, 2019
6:00pm – 9:00pm *event program begins at 7:00pm
WHERE -
Daniels Spectrum, Ada Slaight Hall
585 Dundas St. E, Toronto, ON
PHOTO & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE
For further information: Kali Madej, Communications Manager, kali.madej@dixonhall.org, 647-336-2447
