Dixon Hall invests $99,500 in Transportation Access and Community Supports for Seniors thanks to OTF Grant

"Dixon Hall's facilities are community hubs for seniors in Toronto Centre, providing social connection, nutritious meals, and recreation activities to those who would otherwise go without," said Suze Morrison, MPP for Toronto Centre. "I am thrilled that seniors will be able to safely access high-quality programs and services in this new, accessible bus."

This important new vehicle will support several programs in Dixon Hall's vast range of services for seniors, impacting more than 500 clients weekly. Every week, the bus will pick up 75 participants for Adult Day programs, including those with dementia who could not participate without safe, reliable transportation. It will deliver 9,400 meals to recipients of Meals on Wheels—many of whom are low-income seniors and/or adults with a disability or illness—contributing to one of the largest Meals on Wheels programs in Toronto. The bus will also pick up corporate volunteers who number among the more than 1,500 individuals who annually contribute to Dixon Hall's community efforts.

"The support of the Ontario Trillium Foundation through their $99,500 capital grant has allowed us to purchase a brand new bus, which has a tremendous impact in our community," said Mercedes Watson, CEO, Dixon Hall. "Because of our new bus, we can ensure that seniors have safe, reliable transportation, opportunities for recreation and socialization, and access to healthy, affordable meals. We can help seniors and their loved ones navigate some of the challenges associated with aging, enabling seniors to live independently and remain at home as long as possible."

Dixon Hall is a multi-service agency located in east downtown Toronto. For 90 years, Dixon Hall has offered supportive programs and services to seniors, youth, men and women experiencing homelessness, the unemployed, and other vulnerable populations in Toronto.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $108 million to 629 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario.

SOURCE Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services

For further information: Media Contact: Kali Madej, Communications Manager, Dixon Hall, kali.madej@dixonhall.org, 647-336-2447

Related Links

www.dixonhall.org

