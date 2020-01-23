Dixie Brands Reconstitutes Board of Directors

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie" or "the Company") (CSE: DIXI.U), (OTCQX: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced a reconstitution of its Board with the departure of long standing members, Vincent Keber and Devin Binford, and the appointment of Dan Phaure.

Dan Phaure is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Heritage Cannabis and brings 20 years of corporate experience, providing strategic guidance in relation to M&A activity, capital transactions and operational changes with companies in North America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Phaure, a CPA, CA and CFA holder, has served on various boards with exposure to both Canada and U.S.

"We are excited that Dan has agreed to add his deep international experience to our board and offer sincere thanks to both Vincent and Devin for their contributions over the years," said Chuck Smith, CEO of Dixie Brands. "They provided strategic counsel through a period of rapid growth as Dixie became a publicly listed company, continued our expansion into new territories and broadened our distribution footprint."

After the board is reconstituted, there will be a total of four directors.

Dixie Brands Inc. is leading the CPG cannabis industry by championing freedom of choice for consumers around the world. Through its licensed partners, Dixie has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. A true multi-state operator currently in California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan and Nevada, Dixie is set to expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit www.dixiebrands.com.

