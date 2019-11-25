Dixie Brands' Licensed Manufacturer Becomes the First Clean Green Certified Cannabis Facility in Colorado

Leading CPG Cannabis Company Makes Strides in Building a More Sustainable Future including announcing a strategic partnership with Sana Packaging

DENVER, CO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. (" Dixie Brands") ( CSE: DIXI.U ), ( OTC: DXBRF ), ( Frankfurt: 0QV ), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, announced today that its licensed manufacturer in Colorado has received Clean Green Certification for its Denver production facility, making it the first Clean Green Certified cannabis facility in Colorado.

Dixie Brands has been a pioneer and leader in the infused-cannabis industry for nearly a decade. The company continued that heritage of leadership earlier this year with the launch of its Go Green initiative, a commitment to transition the company towards a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly future. Clean Green certification of the company's licensed manufacturer's facility in Colorado is another demonstrable step towards that goal.

Clean Green Certification is a program dedicated to promoting environmentally clean and sustainable methods. In order for a facility to become Clean Green Certified, they must follow responsible business practices and act in accordance with Clean Green standards, which incorporate Federal and State food handling guidelines.

"Clean Green has made an enormous impact on the cannabis industry and helped set the standard for sustainable business practices," said Andrew Floor, VP of Marketing for Dixie Brands. "Our Go Green initiative was designed to ignite conversation in the category in order to drive research, innovation, legislative change and a broader industry commitment to a greener future. As a pioneer and leader in CPG cannabis, we must do better to protect the environment, and we're proud to be making substantial strides to do just that with our receipt of Clean Green Certification."

In addition to obtaining Clean Green Certification, Dixie Brands began purposefully reviewing and revising packaging earlier this year to ensure at least class 1 recyclability for products within the confines of the industry, and recently announced a strategic partnership with Sana Packaging , manufacturer of sustainable and compliant cannabis packaging, to audit Dixie Brands' product portfolio and provide viable alternative packaging options for each product.

"The cannabis industry is infamous for creating a tremendous amount of packaging waste, which is intensified by the ever-changing packaging regulations across the country," said Ron Basak-Smith, CEO of Sana Packaging. "Taking a stand for sustainability remains a top priority for Sana and through our partnership with an industry leader like Dixie Brands, we're excited to continue to help pave the way towards a more sustainable future for the industry."

