Dixie Brands Hires CPG Veteran Greg Robbins as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie" or "the Company") (CSE: DIXI.U), (OTC: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced that Greg Robbins will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer effective June 24th. Mr. Robbins most recently served as Vice President of Finance at the U.S. headquarters of leading energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull.

"We are pleased to welcome Greg Robbins to our executive team at the early stages of what we expect to be a sustained period of expansion," said Chuck Smith, CEO of Dixie Brands. "Greg has been a financial executive at other companies undergoing rapid growth, and his experience will be valuable as we continue to scale our business and build a leadership team second to none."

Greg Robbins is a seasoned financial executive and Certified Public Accountant with more than 25 years of experience in the CPG, telecommunications and professional services sectors. He held increasingly senior financial management roles at Red Bull North America for more than a decade, culminating in the VP Finance position from 2013-2019. In that capacity his responsibilities included treasury management, optimization of the facilities portfolio and providing insights relating to market trends, pricing, production volume, planning and supply chain.

From 2000-2008, Mr. Robbins held several financial management positions at multinational communications company Nokia Mobile Phones, including Global Controller, Enterprise Solutions Sales and Marketing. He graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration and a Masters in Professional Accounting from the University of Texas, and spent the first six years of his career with Ernst & Young LLP.

Mr. Robbins' experience will be crucial in managing the complex requirements associated with the reporting, cost control and financial management of a global manufacturing and distribution company like Dixie Brands. He will also be a key member of the executive team responsible for guiding the Company's expansion and brand acquisition strategy.

James Feehan, who has served as Dixie's Interim CFO since September 2018, will remain with the Company to facilitate an orderly transition. Chuck Smith stated, "I would like to extend my thanks to Jim Feehan, who has led our finance function through several major events including a Series C financing, reverse take-over and public listing."

ABOUT DIXIE BRANDS, INC

Dixie Brands Inc., through its licensed partners, has been formulating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products since 2009. Currently operating in five U.S. states, the Company is expecting to double its manufacturing and distribution capabilities in 2019 in the U.S. as well as expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie leads the global industry in the development, packaging design, product innovation and quality control for the commercial production of cannabis infused products. While the Company started with a single flagship product, the Dixie Elixir (a THC-infused soda), it is now one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands, expanding to over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet dietary supplements. Dixie's executive team has been instrumental in the formation of the marijuana industry for recreational and medicinal use, serving as founding members on several national regulatory and business-oriented industry organizations. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, or about how Dixie is building the future of cannabis, visit www.dixiebrands.com .

