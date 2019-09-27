Dixie Brands and Herbal Enterprises Update Timeline for Definitive Agreement to Launch Collection of THC-infused Cannabis Products

Companies Amend Letter of Intent As Management Teams Work Closely to Plan Flawless Launch

DENVER and WOODBURY, NY, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ( CSE: DIXI.U ), (OTC: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), a leading cannabis CPG company, and Herbal Enterprises LLC, an affiliate of the AriZona™ brand, have amended the letter of intent to extend the deadline by which the parties plan to reach a definitive agreement until November 14, 2019.

