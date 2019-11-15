Dixie Brands and Herbal Enterprises Sign Definitive Agreement

Companies set to launch branded collection of cannabis-infused CPG products in early 2020

DENVER and WOODBURY, NY, Nov. 15 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ( CSE: DIXI.U ), (OTC: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), a leading cannabis CPG company, and Herbal Enterprises LLC, an affiliate of the AriZona™ brand, have entered into a Definitive Agreement to launch a collection of THC-infused cannabis products.

The terms of the Definitive Agreement, as outlined in the Letter of Intent announced on August 7th, 2019, provide the framework for the combined management teams to work closely on the development and launch of a groundbreaking brand and related THC-infused products during 2020.

ABOUT DIXIE BRANDS, INC

Dixie Brands Inc. is leading the CPG cannabis industry by championing freedom of choice for consumers around the world. Through its licensed partners, Dixie has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. A true multi-state operator currently in California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan and Nevada, Dixie is set to expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit www.dixiebrands.com.

