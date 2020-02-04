Dixie Brands' AcesoHemp Extends Portfolio With Two New Consumer-Driven Product Segments

AcesoHemp introduces two new topical product segments in response to consumer demand, further expanding its presence in the booming CBD topicals category.

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie" or "the Company") (CSE: DIXI.U), (OTCQX: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AcesoHemp, is adding to its existing Health & Wellness offering via the introduction of two new consumer-driven product segments – Healthy Beauty and Performance Management.

AcesoHemp, a pioneer and leader of the hemp-derived CBD industry has crafted one of the most extensive Health & Wellness product portfolios in the market including a range of indication-specific dissolvable powders and fizzy tabs recently issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company is building on the success of that core portfolio with the introduction of two new consumer driven product segments – Healthy Beauty and Performance Management. The Healthy Beauty segment will include a specially designed plant-based Facial Moisturizer, Eye Cream and Hand & Body Lotion while the Performance Management portfolio will include an Extra Strength Balm and high-potency Muscle Gel Roll-on.

The portfolio expansion reflects the continued evolution of a booming CBD category that's expected to be worth $5 billion by the end of 2019 (Source: Major Chains to Dominate Expanding CBD Market, July 12, 2019). Topicals, skincare and beauty products, which currently make up over 25% of category sales, are expected to continue to drive category growth globally at an estimated 33% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 (Source: CBD Skin Care Market Global Industry Report, Grand View research, August 2019).

"The CBD category is evolving rapidly and both consumers and retailers are becoming much clearer on what problems they're trying to solve and the formats they're most comfortable with." said Hilal Tabsh, Vice President of Marketing & Distribution at AcesoHemp. "These exciting new product segments were specifically designed in response to those demands, providing a category solution from a brand that people know, trust and love."

AcesoHemp 'fuels your pursuit of wellbeing' by harnessing and curating the restorative power of plants and has developed a comprehensive portfolio of highly targeted broad-spectrum hemp-infused formulations for people looking for natural alternatives in their wellness regimens. These line extensions are in response to consumer, retailer and distributor demands allowing AcesoHemp to leverage its existing and growing distribution platform, including more than 2,000 brick and mortar locations nationally, as well as its established online DTC channel, www.acesohemp.com.

