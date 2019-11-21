Dixie Brands' AcesoHemp Expands Retail Distribution Across Five US States with Huck's Market

AcesoHemp topical range will be on shelves in all 120 Huck's Market

supermarket and convenience stores by the end of November

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie" or "the Company") (CSE: DIXI.U), (OTCQX: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AcesoHemp's, portfolio of broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD)-infused balms will be on shelves in all Huck's Market stores by the end of November, 2019.

AcesoHemp, a leading CPG brand, in the rapidly evolving CBD market, has combined plant and food science to develop highly targeted broad-spectrum hemp-infused formulations for people looking for natural alternatives in their wellness regimens. AcesoHemp's Heat, Cool and Soothe Balms have been chosen by Huck's Market for distribution in more than 120 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee in response to growing consumer demand for trusted CBD-infused brands and products.

"We are thrilled to be working with such a progressive, community minded retail partner like Huck's Market to bring our CBD-infused topicals to these 5 important states" said Hilal Tabsh, Vice President of Marketing and Distribution at AcesoHemp. "Our high quality, trusted products fit well with Huck's consumer offering and we are looking forward growing this exciting new category with them."

"Providing the highest quality products to our customers has been key to Huck's Market success since our inception in 1974" said Jon Bunch, Director of Category Management at Huck's Market. "We are proud to be partnering with AcesoHemp and their high quality, trusted topicals as we begin to embrace this exciting but emerging category."

Since the start of 2019, AcesoHemp has reached agreements with regional distributors in California, Nevada, Alaska and Vermont, as well as a core national distributor, Palko Services. Its products are currently available in more than 1,000 brick and mortar locations. AcesoHemp plans to continue to grow its network of distributors and retailers to complement its established online channel, www.acesohemp.com.

ABOUT DIXIE BRANDS, INC

Dixie Brands Inc. is leading the CPG cannabis industry by championing freedom of choice for consumers around the world. Through its licensed partners, Dixie has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. A true multi-state operator currently in California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan and Nevada, Dixie is set to expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit www.dixiebrands.com.

ABOUT HUCK'S MARKET

In 1960, Bob Martin and Frank Bayley formed a partnership and began opening Big John supermarkets in small Southern Illinois towns, eventually branching out to Kentucky and Tennessee. Their first convenience store was opened in 1974 in Grayville, IL and was named "HUCK'S". Today, we operate over 120 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee. With innovative ideas, hard work, and a vision for the future, Martin and Bayley, Inc. has grown to be one of the most financially sound companies in the country with over 1500 employees. In March of 2001, the Martin and Bayley family's sold the company to the employees making us a 100% Employee Owned Company! The Karing for Kids (KFK) Charitable Fund was created by Huck's in 2005 to make Christmas a little better for those children who are less fortunate. We continue to grow this program each year and expand our support to children year round. For more information visit www.hucks.com.

