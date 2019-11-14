Dixie Brands' Aceso Hemp Expands National Distribution Footprint Partnering With Colorado's Sunrise Beverage LLC

Aceso Hemp continues to open up new markets, building on its existing 1,000 brick and mortar locations.

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie" or "the Company") (CSE: DIXI.U), (OTCQX: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced that its Aceso Hemp subsidiary has signed a distribution agreement with Sunrise Beverage LLC ("Sunrise") to represent the Aceso Hemp line of broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD)-infused powder sachets, balms and dissolvable tablets to retailers in Colorado.

Sunrise will target their combined efforts on more than 1,000 retail locations across Colorado's front range. The addition of Aceso Hemp to the Sunrise portfolio compliments their existing premium healthy beverage and snack product lines including a focus on locally owned and produced brands.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Sunrise Beverage team in Colorado" said Hilal Tabsh, Vice President of Marketing and Distribution at Aceso Hemp. "They are an institution in this state with a long history of delivering on their performance promises. They have built an impressive portfolio of natural and healthy brands that promote holistic living, attributes that are core to the Aceso Hemp brand."

"We are excited to partner with a Colorado based, progressive company like Aceso Hemp and take their products to our customers across this great state," said Sawney Erskine, Director of Sales, Sunrise Beverage LLC. "They have deep experience in the cannabis category, industry leading regulatory compliance expertise and an extensive portfolio that is building real leadership in the hemp category."

Aceso Hemp has paired plant science with food science to develop highly targeted broad-spectrum hemp-infused formulations for people looking for natural alternatives in their wellness regimens. Its powders, balms, sprays and tablets are each sold in three varieties called Calm, Soothe and Wellness.

Since the start of 2019, Aceso Hemp has reached agreements with regional distributors in California, Nevada, Alaska and Vermont, as well as a core national distributor, Palko Services. Its products are currently available in more than 1,000 brick and mortar locations. Aceso Hemp plans to continue to grow its network of distributors and retailers to complement its established online channel, www.acesohemp.com.

Dixie Brands Inc. is leading the CPG cannabis industry by championing freedom of choice for consumers around the world. Through its licensed partners, Dixie has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. A true multi-state operator currently in California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan and Nevada, Dixie is set to expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit www.dixiebrands.com.

