Diwali Market brings the Festival of Lights to Square One for the first time

New Diwali Market will offer a one-of-a-kind destination in celebration of the Hindu holiday from October 17 to October 20, 2019 in support of Seva Food Bank

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - From October 17 to October 20, 2019, Culture Market Co., a growing events production company focused on creating culturally-inspired events and expos celebrating ethnic customs and traditions, will host the first-ever Diwali Market at Square One. The market is being held in support of Seva Food Bank, a not-for-profit organization in Mississauga that provides safe, nutritious, and culturally appropriate food to low-income families.

The Diwali Market will bring the Festival of Lights to life by creating a one-of-a-kind destination where visitors will enjoy a sampling of the food, fashion, beauty, dance, and traditions of Diwali. To underscore the spirit of giving associated with Diwali, attendees are asked to donate a non-perishable food item to Seva Food Bank upon entering the market to help build stock for the coming winter season.

"Culture Market Co. is dedicated to driving meaningful connections through culture and we are thrilled to be hosting Square One's first Diwali Market in support of Seva Food Bank," said Anita Saini, founder of Culture Market Co. "Drawing from my upbringing as a first-generation Canadian in a Hindu household, my aim with this market is to deliver an immersive, fun, and interactive Diwali celebration that showcases customs and traditions that shoppers will truly enjoy. We hope that the market sparks giving and generosity in the community, underscoring the spreading of light that Diwali is known for."

"Square One is committed to creating exceptional, first-of-its-kind experiences for our guests and we are thrilled to host our first-ever Diwali Market and bring another innovative, meaningful moment to the shopping centre," said Catherine Llagas, Specialty Leasing Manager, Square One Shopping Centre. "Diwali is a celebratory time of year and it is important for us to embrace the rich cultural narrative of our community and bring the Festival of Lights to Mississauga."

The Diwali Market will be held on Level Two inside Square One, across from H&M.

Opening Night

Nav Bhatia, Toronto Raptors/and 905 ambassador will kick-off festivities on opening night (October 17) with a special guest appearance. Bhatia will stop by the market to make a donation to Seva Food Bank at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for photos as he tours the marketplace.

DJ Andre 905, the official DJ of Raptors 905, will help kick-off Diwali festivities, bringing the sounds of the season to the market.

Colourfully curated experience

The Diwali Market will feature a list of carefully curated vendors representing some of the most notable South Asian food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty brands, including Vasanti , Candy Crate Events , Mani Jassal , Brars , Banglez , Served Co. , and Poppy Lane . Special programming is scheduled throughout the market days, including live dance performances, henna art, and food sampling.

Attendees can also look forward to a star-studded panel entitled How I Built My World Class Business Using Teachings From My Culture hosted by ANOKHI LIFE on Saturday afternoon (October 19) at 1:00 p.m. featuring an in-depth and engaging discussion by:

Raj Girn, Award-Winning Serial Entrepreneur and Founder/Media Personality, ANOKHI LIFE and OPEN CHEST

and OPEN CHEST Tamanna Roashan , Founder, Educator, Influencer, and Entrepreneur, DRESS YOUR FACE

, Founder, Educator, Influencer, and Entrepreneur, DRESS YOUR FACE Reetu Gupta , President and CEO, The Gupta Group and The Eastons Group

The panel will discuss women in business and entrepreneurship through the lens of South Asian culture.

"People often have misconceptions about female entrepreneurs of ethnic backgrounds," said Raj Girn, Award-Winning Serial Entrepreneur and Founder/Media Personality, ANOKHI LIFE and OPEN CHEST. "There's this notion that being a successful businesswoman of colour means you have to quiet your cultural identity and it's just not true. What better platform to have an open and honest conversation about this than during the Diwali Market. I'm pleased to moderate and take part in a discussion with two extraordinary women who have been able to shine in business without pushing their cultural identity into the background."

"I'm honoured to be participating in this truly empowering panel about women in business," said Tamanna Roashan, Founder, Educator, Influencer, and Entrepreneur, DRESS YOUR FACE. "A win for one woman, is a win for all women. Being a female entrepreneur and educator myself, I understand the importance of sharing real knowledge so we can collectively break more barriers in the male-dominated world of business."

"I am passionate about spreading the power of love to women - love for themselves and love for life," said Reetu Gupta, President and CEO, The Gupta Group and The Eastons Group. "It is my honour to be on this panel with these women to speak about this important and timely topic."

Please visit @culturemarektco on Instagram for details, updates, and contest promos.

