Divorce Coach Launches New Book and Event for Women Navigating Separation

And now, to celebrate the launch of Make Lemonade , Alicia is hosting a free virtual book launch event on Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 7pm EST. This star-studded event features many recognized women who have overcome divorce. TV Host of Bell Media's latest hit, Modern Girl's Guide to Divorce, Katrina Turnbull , will be hosting and the celebrity panel will feature New York Times Bestselling author, Anna Kloots , TV Host & Reporter, Sonia Mangat and Midlife Coach & Podcaster, Wendy Valentine . Each speaker will share their story of overcoming the challenges of divorce and offer practical tips and strategies that helped them through their journey. The event will also feature sommelier, Renée Sferrazza , who will be guiding guests through making their own lemonade drink to sip throughout the event.

"Divorce sucks. No one enters a marriage planning for a separation or divorce," said Alicia Robertson. "Life as a newly single woman can feel awful. It's painful, unfamiliar, and disorienting—full of unknowns, emotional turmoil, and confusion. Things get even more complicated when you're adapting to being a single parent, or negotiating co-parenting with your former spouse. But here's the thing. Divorce doesn't have to happen to you. It can happen for you."

Anyone navigating separation or divorce is welcome to attend this free Masterclass and can register here: https://www.lemonadelifecourses.com/make-lemonade-masterclass

