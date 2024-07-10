Diversys Introduces Groundbreaking SaaS Solution to Modernize Waste Management

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Diversys, a leading provider of innovative SaaS solutions for waste management, has officially launched its state-of-the-art platform designed to address the critical pain points faced by waste management stewardships. With a mission of "Powering A World Without Waste," Diversys is set to revolutionize the industry by offering unparalleled efficiency, compliance, and sustainability.

Targeting the Core Challenges of Waste Management

Waste management organizations face a mix of challenges, from stringent regulatory requirements and operational inefficiencies to the complexities of data management and the pressing need for sustainable practices. Diversys' SaaS solution is designed to meet these challenges head-on, providing a user-friendly platform that integrates seamlessly into existing operations.

"Diversys is committed to transforming the waste management industry by providing a solution that not only addresses the operational and regulatory challenges but also empowers organizations to achieve their sustainability goals," said Roger Barlow, CEO of Diversys. "Our platform embodies the vision of 'Powering A World Without Waste,' driving innovation and efficiency in every aspect of resource recovery."

A Comprehensive Solution for the Waste Management Industry

Diversys offers a suite of features that cater to the diverse needs of the waste management sector:

Regulatory Compliance: Simplifies adherence to federal and provincial waste management regulations, ensuring timely and accurate reporting.

Simplifies adherence to federal and provincial waste management regulations, ensuring timely and accurate reporting. Operational Efficiency: Enhances the efficiency of resource recovery, sorting, and disposal processes, reducing operational costs.

Enhances the efficiency of resource recovery, sorting, and disposal processes, reducing operational costs. Data Management: Delivers powerful data analytics and reporting tools, enabling better decision-making and performance tracking.

Delivers powerful data analytics and reporting tools, enabling better decision-making and performance tracking. Sustainability: Supports organizations in achieving their sustainability targets by optimizing waste reduction and recycling efforts.

Supports organizations in achieving their sustainability targets by optimizing waste reduction and recycling efforts. Stakeholder Collaboration: Facilitates effective communication and collaboration among government agencies, waste management companies, in-field participants such as collectors, haulers, processors and remanufacturers, and other stakeholders.

Facilitates effective communication and collaboration among government agencies, waste management companies, in-field participants such as collectors, haulers, processors and remanufacturers, and other stakeholders. Future Proofing: Diversys helps to prepare organizations for the future of waste and resource management, leveraging best-practices from stewardships

To learn more about how the company is working to provide full scale perspectives on waste recycling operations with data accuracy across multiple waste sources and streams, visit www.diversys.com.

About Diversys

Diversys is a leading provider of SaaS solutions dedicated to the waste management industry. The company's mission is to empower organizations with the tools they need to manage waste more efficiently, comply with regulations, and achieve their sustainability goals. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Diversys is at the forefront of driving a sustainable future for the waste management sector. www.diversys.com .

SOURCE Diversys

For more information, contact: Kimberley Williamson, Media Relations, Phone: (519) 802-3745, Email: [email protected]