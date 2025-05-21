Diverso Energy and Mattamy Homes Announce Joint Venture to Advance Sustainable Homebuilding across Canada

Through this newly formed partnership, Diverso will be the exclusive provider of geothermal services to select Mattamy residential developments across Canada, spanning a range of single-family homes, townhouses, and multi-family mid-rise and high-rise developments.

The partnership makes possible lower-emission communities without compromising affordability, homeowner experience or aesthetic design. Leveraging Diverso's turnkey EaaS geothermal model, select Mattamy homes will now feature fully electrified, emissions-free heating and cooling, with unique benefits such as whisper-quiet operation and greater outdoor deck space thanks to more compact HVAC systems.

"Each of us brought half the solution," said Tim Weber, CEO, Diverso Energy. "It took trust and shared vision to bring the partnership together, which will greatly accelerate the adoption of geothermal technology in residential developments across Canada."

The announcement builds on Mattamy's efforts to reduce carbon across its communities. Mattamy has committed to achieving a 10% greenhouse gas reduction in its FY2025 sold homes as compared to code-built homes—representing a 31 percent reduction from a typical resale home built in 2005/2006.

"We've taken what was once a niche, custom energy solution and integrated it into our mainstream production model over the past several years," said Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "It's evolved into a scalable offering, and our joint venture with Diverso enables us to use the proven, reliable technology to deliver numerous operational benefits to thousands of Canadian homeowners at no additional cost to them."

Both companies intend their partnership to serve as a benchmark for the broader development community, offering a real-world case study in how to meet the demands of increasingly strict building codes—without sacrificing the bottom line.

About Diverso

Diverso Energy Inc. offers a unique geoexchange utility model for low-rise, multi-family, office, and institutional buildings. Diverso designs, builds, owns, and operates geoexchange utility systems allowing clients to leverage the significant benefits of geoexchange without the financial or operating risks associated with the technology. To date, Diverso has helped hundreds of clients, including some of Canada's leading real estate developer partners, benefit from Diverso's unique and proven combination of financial and technical solutions, accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to electric buildings. www.diversoenergy.com.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. For more information, please visit www.mattamyhomes.com.

