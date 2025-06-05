DITA VON TEESE and APPEELING proudly announce a dazzling new pastie collection: a perfect blend of timeless vintage glamour and playfully modern mischief

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The art of burlesque gave the world the pastie during the decadent Jazz Age, forever cementing it as a symbol of erotic glamour. Since then, it's become a staple of seduction, teasing the line between elegance and playful provocation. Today, Dita Von Teese, the reigning Queen of Burlesque and ultimate glambassador, reimagines this iconic accessory with her exclusive pastie collection, crafted in collaboration with Appeeling.

Dita Von Teese x Appeeling Pasties collection (CNW Group/Appeeling ltd.)

The Dita Von Teese x Appeeling collection brings a touch of vintage glamour and fuses it with seductive modern mischief. Each design in this collection reflects the timeless allure of Dita Von Teese and the stage that has established her as the ultimate Queen of Burlesque. Each piece is hand-crafted to promise a flirtatious flourish—whether worn as an intimate whisper or a provocative surprise.

"Glamorously erotic, playfully titillating, these bejeweled pasties are made to delight, whether you're dazzling a crowd, your partner, or simply indulging in your own reflection" says Dita Von Teese. "Enjoy them as a decadent hint of glitz underneath a sheer blouse… or master the tassel twirl. However you dare to wear them, you're bound to ignite a spark of self expression!"

Appeeling was founded by Andrea Galley, a breast cancer survivor who transformed her experience into a mission of empowerment and self-love, fueled by her passion for intimate fashion. Today, Appeeling thrives as a body-positive brand, spreading joy and promoting self-acceptance by and for every-body, one fashionably flirty tassel at a time.

"We're incredibly excited to be collaborating with Dita Von Teese," says Andrea. "Her iconic presence and timeless fashion aesthetic brings together a one-of-a-kind blend of glamour and empowerment. The Dita Von Teese x Appeeling collection is a beautiful celebration of sensuality, playful provocation, and timeless glamour—and we're thrilled to share it with the world."

Look for the Dita Von Teese x Appeeling Pastie Collection, launching on June 2nd, exclusively at www.beappeeling.com, and indulge in a daring new standard of allure.

