Distrikt Capital and Alterra Join Forces on over $1 Billion of Residential Development

This joint venture between Distrikt and Alterra is the second time the two high-profile developers have combined their years of experience. In March 2021, Distrikt and Alterra joined forces to develop a site at Caledonia and St. Clair West, a three-acre property in Midtown Toronto. The synergy and complementary skills of the two companies were the impetus to continue the partnership for this new, unprecedented Oakville condominium project.

Paul Simcox and Emil Toma, cofounders of Distrikt, and Marcus Boekelman, VP Development, are delighted to be partnering with Alterra on another landmark project.

"Distrikt is excited to have Alterra join us on our Trafalgar Road site in North Oakville and add its decades of experience in development and construction to bring these exciting towers to life," said Emil Toma.

"Having previously worked with the Alterra team, we know they will bring tremendous value to this development partnership in the emerging North Oakville market," said Marcus Boekelman. "We share the same core values and passion for creating new communities through building design excellence and an outstanding customer service experience."

Distrikt is proud to build on a strong history in Oakville, already a notable player on the real estate scene in this coveted urban centre. Trailside, their master-planned community featuring two condominium towers and luxury townhomes, is making its mark with investors and homebuyers alike. More projects in Oakville are in the planning stages.

With nearly 50 years of development and construction experience, Alterra currently has 5 projects under construction and, most recently, had tremendous success with their launch at Celeste Condominiums in Downtown Toronto. Looking ahead, Alterra is thrilled to return to its roots and deliver homes to purchasers in the town of Oakville.

"Returning to Oakville after 25 years of concentrating our efforts in Toronto is very exciting for Alterra," said Robert Cooper, President and CEO of Alterra. "We're looking forward to developing this landmark community together with Distrikt."

This significant transaction also includes financial investment and partnership with institutional funds manager Windsor Private Capital, building on successful prior real estate investments and relationships with Distrikt in both Oakville and Toronto.

Collectively, these companies bring decades of development, construction, and financial experience to the table, with a mutual desire to create landmark properties that bring value to neighbourhoods by enhancing the lives of residents.

About Distrikt Capital

Distrikt Capital is an integrated real estate investment manager, asset manager, and developer currently focused on residential real estate in the Greater Toronto Area. Its principals have founded, led and managed publicly traded and private real estate investment platforms for multiple decades in Canada and the US. The Company and its execution team including its affiliate Distrikt Developments provides services for all primary aspects of the real estate and development business including capital management, acquisitions, site planning and zoning, marketing, and sales and construction oversight. Distrikt's current portfolio exceeds 5 million square feet of property under development and construction. Further information is available at: distriktcapital.com and distrikt.com

About Alterra

Alterra is one of Toronto's leading mid and high-rise residential developers. For nearly half a century, the company has developed, marketed, and built inspiring and invigorating communities in vibrant locations across the GTA and throughout Ontario. Alterra's team of industry leaders combine in-depth market knowledge with extensive development and construction expertise. Two-time winner of BILD's Best Mid-Rise building design award, Alterra is committed to building thriving communities and to its homeowners. This commitment is evident in all aspects of its projects from start to finish, ensuring uncompromising quality at every step. Alterra's principals are well known for collaboration and relationship building with all stakeholders. Alterra currently has more than 4,000 units under construction or in advanced stages of development. Further information is available at: alterra.com

About Windsor Private Capital

Windsor Private Capital is an investment firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada that, together with its affiliates, advises and manages over $3 billion on behalf of institutional and high net worth investors. Windsor invests in high quality real estate equity and secured debt opportunities, as well as direct private equity and early stage venture investments. Further information is available at windsorgp.com.

