District Ventures Plus Appoints Randall Graham as Creative Director

Boasting deep expertise in all advertising mediums, Graham has led multiple creative teams in the development of award-winning work for nearly two decades. Starting his career at Dickinson's sister agency, Venture Play, in the late 90's, Graham has come full circle by returning to the company in this role which will overlook creative direction for popular brands in the District Ventures Capital portfolio such as Balzac's Coffee Roasters and Sapsucker.

"It is great to have a familiar face return to the team, particularly one that has been able to continuously grow and create a name for himself in the industry," says Arlene Dickinson, CEO, District Ventures Plus. "Since launching Venturepark earlier this year, we've made many investments, growing our portfolio of CPG brands, and have experienced tremendous demand for our services. While our partners have varying needs, the one thing they all seek is compelling creative – which Randall has a track record of delivering on."

Graham comes to District Ventures Plus after 16 years at Bell Media where he oversaw the Brand Partnership Creative Department for CTV, CTV NEWS, CTVtwo, Animal Planet, BNN, Bravo, Comedy, CP24, Discovery, E!, M3, MTV, Much, Teletoon, and Space. As Creative Director for MuchMusic, Randall and his team won more Global and North America PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards than any other department in Canada. Prior to that, he led multiple creative teams and developed international award-winning design and commercial spots for Razer (formerly MTV Canada).

"I am grateful to return to the Venturepark family with this role at District Ventures Plus," says Randall Graham. "The company is in a truly unique position to offer Canadians the products they desire from the regions they call home. I am looking forward to working with our teams to develop these brands and deliver creative which is equally as great as their offerings."

This appointment adds to an eventful year for Dickinson's network of companies, which have made numerous high-profile hires, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships across the country. Graham, who started on Monday, will be working out of Venturepark's Toronto office.

