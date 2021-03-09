District Ventures Invests in Wellness Brand from Dragons' Den

Founded by entrepreneur Curtis Kennedy, Vertiball uses trigger point therapy to treat muscle tension and back pain through its patented, industrial-strength suction cup technology and the 360˚ movement of a rotating precision ball. Kennedy, who's background is in mechanical engineering, made over 220 design iterations before going to market with the current version of the product. Alongside Vertiball's Chief Operating Officer, Aaron Turner, the two shared the 'back' story of the innovative start-up and pitched the concept to the Dragons – leaving with an investment from Dragon and General Partner of District Ventures Capital, Arlene Dickinson.

"At one point in our lives, we've all felt the unfortunate effects of muscle and back pain – and Vertiball brings to market an effective, portable tool to treat this common ailment," said Arlene Dickinson, General Partner of District Ventures Capital. "We are impressed not only with the innovative product that Vertiball has created, but with the sheer passion behind the concept and its development. We look forward to working with the Vertiball team as they continue to build the brand."

A proven method to naturally relieve muscle pain, Vertiball provides a variety of health benefits including improved circulation and flexibility, promotion of faster injury recovery, an enhanced sleep cycle and relief from tension-related headaches. The company is endorsed by professional athletes including CeeDee Lamb, Minkah Fitzpatrick Jr., and several other players from the National Football League.

"At Vertiball, we're committed to developing products and tools that improve overall health and help individuals reach their maximum potential," said Curtis Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Vertiball. "We're thrilled to partner with District Ventures – who not only share this vision but can provide us with the resources and tools we need to scale the business and succeed in the growing industry."

With an estimated annual revenue of over $29.5 billion, the physical therapy and rehabilitation industry continues to expand and address the growing demands of individuals suffering from muscle tension and back pain. On a mission to provide a portable, cost-efficient solution to this, Vertiball is available for purchase online, in physical therapy clinics across North America, and through a variety of e-commerce retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Target.

About District Ventures Capital

District Ventures Capital is a venture capital fund investing in innovative companies in the food & beverage and health & wellness sectors. The fund is led by General Partner, Arlene Dickinson. District Ventures is the leading ecosystem in Canada that focuses on the CPG space and brings capital, marketing support, programming, and commercialization as support to the companies it invests in.

