District Ventures Capital Invests in highly popular Canadian Clean Beauty Brand

Founded in 2012 by Julie Clark, Province Apothecary was created with the intent of providing natural, organic beauty products suitable for all skin types, including the most sensitive skin complexions. Using only high quality, certified organic ingredients sourced from each Canadian province, their product line remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and small-batch skin care, and includes ingredients such as organic seaweed from Nova Scotia, maple syrup from Quebec, organic sunflower oil from Ontario, and organic beeswax from Alberta.

"After learning about Province Apothecary and their organic product line, we were excited to learn more about the formulation process and company mission," said Arlene Dickinson, General Partner, District Ventures Capital. "We came to discover a product that not only provided incredible skincare results for consumers, but a Canadian company that supported an array of sustainable practices and provided a fresh perspective into the beauty industry. Today, we are enthused to call them partners."

Regarded as a leader in the clean beauty space, Province Apothecary's product line is free from petroleum, parabens, synthetic fragrances and ingredients, endocrine disruptors, carcinogens, dyes, alcohol, solvents, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), palm oil or derivatives, cosmetic grade ingredients and toxins of any kind. In addition to products, the clean beauty brand offers a variety of services from their Toronto clinic including Naturopathic Consultations, Facial Rejuvination Acupuncture and Eyebrow Shaping and Tinting. In Q4 2020, Province Apothecary will also be revealing new innovations.



"We're delighted to partner with District Ventures Capital and to continue growing the Province Apothecary brand with their knowledge and expertise," said Julie Clark, Founder of Province Apothecary. "From the outset, Province's mission has been to create not only a product, but a brand that promotes health, wellness and sustainability and we look forward to a partnership with a fund that shares this interest."

The deal marks District Ventures Capital's second investment in clean beauty – a category which is estimated to generate over $22 billion annually by 2024. As health and well-being remain top-of-mind for Canadians, District Ventures Capital is pleased to continue investing in brands that support the growth and innovation of unique products in the food, health and wellness sector.



