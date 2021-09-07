District Ventures Capital Adds to Senior Ranks with Appointment of Jeremy Daveau

Mr. Daveau is a dynamic executive with a diversified background in consumer goods and retail industries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Culturally sensitive to local environments, he has facilitated successful outcomes, while leading organizations through change, mergers and acquisitions and growth. "Helping companies successfully and profitably scale up at the speed of business has become a strong suit over the course of my career," Daveau said. "I'm pleased to be part of a team that focuses on dynamic scale-ups and helping them grow, with strategy top of mind."

Prior to joining District Ventures Capital, Mr. Daveau was the President and General Manager of Mars Inc. in Canada. He spent over 26 years in the CPG industry, holding operational and leadership roles in sales, marketing, supply chain, customer strategy and general management.

Mr. Daveau is a passionate leader, well-positioned with the experience and expertise to lead Districts purpose-driven portfolio well into the future. Daveau graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the INSEEC Business School, in Bordeaux, France, which included a stint at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. After many years overseas, Mr. Daveau and his family made Toronto home in 2015.

About District Ventures Capital

District Ventures Capital is a venture capital fund investing in innovative companies in the food & beverage and health & wellness sectors. The fund is led by General Partner, Arlene Dickinson. District Ventures is the leading ecosystem in Canada that focuses on the CPG space and brings capital, marketing support, programming and commercialization as support to the companies it invests in.

