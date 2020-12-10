District Metals Announces $3 Million Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FRA: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. as sole lead agent (the "Agent"), who has agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Issue Price") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole such purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at $0.42 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined), provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares in the capital of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.70 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Company has granted the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part by giving notice to the Company at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date, to sell up to an additional 15% of Units at the Issue Price.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration at the Company's Tomtebo project in Sweden, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2020 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain customary conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the Closing Date.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property, located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden, is the Company's main focus. The Tomtebo Property comprises 5,144 ha, and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed-up and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

