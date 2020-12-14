Distillers Cheer The AGLC for Providing Critical Support for Alberta Hospitality Sector

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian and Albertan distilled spirits manufacturers cheer Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis' (AGLC) decision to allow licensed on-premise bars and restaurants to offer their consumers spirits cocktails prepared on their premises for take-out or delivery Cocktails on-demand and virtual tastings delivered to your door.

"AGLC's decision to expand the liquor menu items available for take-out or delivery to include spirits cocktails made on the premises provides a critical economic lifeline for local neighbourhood bars and restaurants across Alberta – especially during the pandemic. It supports these local businesses to rehire or retain their bartenders, extends their unique in-dining experience to homes and provides Alberta consumers greater choice and convenience", said Mr. Jan Westcott, Spirits Canada President & CEO.

Spirits Canada is the only national organization representing the Canadian spirits industry. Its Member companies, including Calgary's Alberta Distillers Limited and Lethbridge's Heaven Hill Black Velvet Distilling Company, represent greater than 90% of annual spirits production in Alberta.

The benefits of adding prepared cocktails-to-go include:

Encouraging operators to retain or re-employ bartenders and mixologists;

Providing a critical economic lifeline to neighbourhood bars and restaurants by the addition of their highest margin product in most cases;

Permitting operators to extend their full in-site dining experience to home orders;

Unleashing bars and restaurants creativity to provide ideal drinks pairings for their individual meal orders;

Further reducing the number of shopping trips by allowing the consolidation of food and alcohol purchases by patrons;

Allowing consumers greater choice and access to their favourite adult beverages;

Providing a more economic price point for consumers by offering a single-drink instead of a full bottle; and

Indirectly supporting retail liquor stores through additional sales to licensed on-premise venues.

"The AGLC Board of Directors and staff have really stepped-up with smart and targeted policy support to help as many local neighbourhood bars and restaurants survive the current economic challenges while ensuring a safe and responsible beverage alcohol market", added Westcott.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spirits Canada has been in regular contact with federal, provincial and municipal liquor regulators and tax authorities to explore ways to support the hard-hit Canadian hospitality and tourism sector.

SOURCE Spirits Canada

For further information: Jan H. Westcott, President & CEO, Spirits Canada, Cel. 416 707 8851

Related Links

http://www.spiritscanada.ca/

