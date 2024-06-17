This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Marshall-Barwick Inc. ("Marshall-Barwick") confirms ownership and disposition of securities of ADF Group Inc. (the "Issuer").

On June 14, 2024, Marshall-Barwick completed the disposition of an aggregate of 156,900 subordinate voting shares of the Issuer (the "Subordinate Voting Shares"), representing approximately 0.86% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares, in the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Disposition"). Marshall-Barwick previously completed the disposition of an aggregate of 36,500 Subordinate Voting Shares, representing approximately 0.20% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares, in the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (together with the Disposition, collectively, the "Dispositions").

As a result of the Dispositions, Marshall-Barwick has beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, an aggregate of 1,679,600 Subordinate Voting Shares, representing approximately 9.18% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares as of the date hereof. Prior to completion of the Dispositions, Marshall-Barwick had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, an aggregate of 1,873,000 Subordinate Voting Shares, representing approximately 10.24% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares.

Marshall-Barwick and/or one or more of its joint actors (as such term is defined in National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues) may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Subordinate Voting Shares or other securities of the Issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

The Issuer is located at 300 Henry-Bessemer Street, Terrebonne, Québec, J6Y 1T3, Canada. Marshall-Barwick is located at 1 Sparks Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M2H 2W1, Canada. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Jeff Major (416-225-6240) or on the SEDAR+ profile of the Issuer at www.sedarplus.ca.

