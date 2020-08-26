Dispatch Coffee Raises $1.26M Seed Round to Fuel a New Approach to Doing Coffee at Home

Dispatch was founded in 2012 by Chrissy Durcak, a coffee expert and barista with over a decade of experience at the time. Dispatch was Montreal's first cold-brew delivery service, and then its first coffee truck – from day one, pursuing a mission to make sustainably sourced craft coffee accessible to everyone. Since then, Dispatch has opened three cafés across Montreal. For eight years, it has established itself as a beloved coffee brand and leader in the city's "third wave" coffee movement. In 2019, the company launched its e-commerce and flexible/personalized subscription service, enabling Canadians to access the beans, tools, and know-how to brew barista-level coffee at home, all at an affordable price.

Funds raised in this round will be used to expand the brand outside of Québec, and grow its subscriber base across Canada. Investors in this round include Anges Quebec, 0MC, and private investors.

Dispatch had already launched its subscription service in 2019, positioning for their future of retail being digital-first, and with a focus on the home market. "Retail was already changing pre-pandemic. Now demand for e-commerce and home delivery is exponential. I think in challenging times like these, we're looking for ways to stay connected, safe, and diversify the experience of being at home – I hope our service will add meaningful value to Canadians at this time, besides fantastic coffees at a fraction of the price – all our coffees are delivered with their sourcing stories, and easy brewing recipes. We're thrilled to have the support of this new group of investors and partners as we continue on our journey to bring better coffee to more Canadians," said Chrissy Durcak, founder and CEO of Dispatch.

Dispatch sources, roasts and delivers world-class and responsibly-sourced coffee from farm to doorstep at an affordable price. Dispatch was founded on the belief that coffee can be better: fairer for farmers, and more delicious, affordable and transparent for consumers. The company's vertically-integrated approach and direct-to-consumer focus enables an innovative proposition: lower prices to consumers and fairer return to farmers on the retail price.

