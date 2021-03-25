Disney Hits' first-ever music channel to launch on SiriusXM

SiriusXM's Disney Hits channel will feature everyone's all-time favourite Disney music from movies, television shows and more, all on one channel. The channel will showcase songs from classics such as The Lion King , Beauty and the Beast, and Toy Story to newer favourites such as Frozen 2, Moana, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , Descendants 2, and many more. Listeners can also expect special musical Disney-themed hours and celebrity guest hosts.

Hollywood Records' artist and Descendant's star Sofia Carson will be the channel's first celebrity guest host taking over with a special Be Our Guest 4 The Day hour. Sofia Carson will be playing and talking through her top 4 favourite Disney songs as well as her new single. Be Our Guest 4 The Day featuring Sofia Carson will air on Friday, March 26 at 9:00 am ET, 12:00 pm ET, 3:00 pm ET and 6:00 pm ET.

Sofia Carson's Favourite Disney Song Is From Mulan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5yaRYnQcNY

Sofia Carson shares her favourite Disney song growing up and how it impacted her music career.

Disney Hits will also present a new featured hour premiere every Monday at 12:00 pm ET. The first musical Disney-themed hour, airing Monday, March 29 will be "Disney Princesses," playing songs from Disney favourite princesses including Tiana, Cinderella, Ariel, Belle and more. Following Disney Princesses, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to tune in on Monday, April 5 for a "Disney Villains" hour, where listeners will hear songs from villains they love to hate including Cruella de Vil, The Lion King's Scar, The Little Mermaid's Ursula and more.

Disney Hits will launch on Thursday, March 25 at 12:00 pm ET and will be available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radio (channel 302) and on the SiriusXM app. For more information on SiriusXM's Disney Hits channel visit: siriusxm.ca/disneyhits. #DisneySXM

Subscribers can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM app, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Go to siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

