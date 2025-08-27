Disney+, Crave, and TSN Bundles Now Available in Canada

News from TheLede.ca

Twitter.com/Crave_PR

– Unbeatable entertainment packages deliver exceptional value and unparalleled content access, starting at $15.75 –

Key Tags: @TheLede_CA , @Crave_PR , @CraveCanada , @tsn_official, @tsn_pr, @disneyplusca

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The ultimate streaming experience has arrived in Canada! Bell Media and Disney Entertainment announced today the launch of various value-packed bundles that feature Disney+, Crave, and/or TSN. Subscribers now have access to a universe of premium entertainment - from the latest HBO and Max Originals and exclusive Crave Originals to the magic of Disney, the adventures of Pixar, the thrills of Marvel and Star Wars, and the non-stop sports coverage of TSN.

The new bundles offer subscribers unbeatable savings, with packages starting at $15.75 for the Basic Bundle – a savings of 24% and includes Crave Basic and Disney+ Standard with Ads. Additional information, including bundle details and prices are available on disneypluscravebundle.ca.

These new bundle offers give subscribers access to the most sought-after content from Disney+, Crave, and TSN at incredible value, including HBO Originals such as THE LAST OF US, THE WHITE LOTUS; HBO MAX Originals HACKS and THE PITT; as well as Crave Originals including SHORESY, CANADA'S DRAG RACE; and LATE BLOOMER. Disney+ favourites include MOANA 2, Lucasfilm's ANDOR, PARADISE, and Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD.

Subscribers can also anticipate a slate of exciting upcoming content, including HBO's A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS and Season 3 of EUPHORIA, the all-new original series PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, a new season of the award-winning Disney+ series ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, plus the streaming debut of the global phenomenon LILO & STITCH.

With bundles that include TSN, subscribers have access to an unmatched roster of live sports programming and some of the biggest championship events, including NFL, CFL, NBA, FIFA World Cup™, F1®, regional broadcast rights for the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets, PWHL, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada events, UEFA WOMEN'S EURO 2025, UEFA EURO 2028, Season of Champions Curling, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, NCAA March Madness, CHL, NLL, CEBL, Northern Super League, and more.

Bundle subscribers can enjoy programming on a variety of platforms and media players, depending on the bundle, including Crave.ca, Disneyplus.ca, TSN.ca, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, select LG Smart TVs, and select Samsung Smart TVs.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. It also boasts an ever-growing and globally renowned slate of English and French original series. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One. It's also available through participating service providers across ten, 24-hour High Definition linear and on-demand channels. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

About TSN

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms, including five national television feeds, TSN+, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, IndyCar Series, CEBL, CHL, and NCAA March Madness. TSN is part of Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In Canada, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an unmatched collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, next-day TV, documentaries, live-action and animated series, short-form content, and live events. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Key Tags: @TheLede_CA, @Crave_PR, @CraveCanada, @tsn_official, @tsn_pr, @disneyplusca

For more information:

Nicolle Stranges, [email protected]

Mary Costa, [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Media Inc.