Discovery Networks Join CTV's Digital Experience with Smash-Hit Canadian Originals and Iconic Series Now Available on CTV.ca and the CTV App

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell Media confirmed that its Discovery Networks - Discovery, Animal Planet, Discovery Velocity, Discovery Science, and Investigation Discovery – are the latest brands to join CTV's expanded digital experience, with more than 5,000 hours of Canadian Discovery Original Series, factual films, and fan favourites available to stream now on CTV.ca and on the CTV app.

Beginning today, full seasons of Discovery's exclusive Canadian Original Series, including fan favourites like MIGHTY TRAINS, HEAVY RESCUE: 401, and HIGHWAY THRU HELL, are available to stream. Also this month, an all-new season of MADE®-in-Canada series JADE FEVER airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Discovery, beginning April 26, with each new episode available on-demand at CTV.ca and on the CTV app, immediately after broadcast. As well, viewers can now catch-up on Seasons 1-6 of the fan-favourite series across all CTV digital platforms.

