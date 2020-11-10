Discovering the possibilities of a career in sustainability Alectra's Anastasia Boutziouvis named to Corporate Knights Top 30 Under 30
Nov 10, 2020, 14:03 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Anastasia Boutziouvis, Specialist, Green Energy and Technology (GRE&T) Centre, Alectra Inc. was designated as one of the top 30 under 30 sustainability leaders from Corporate Knights in recognition of her contributions and work towards combating climate change.
Annually, Corporate Knights recognizes changemakers leading the charge for a better more sustainable world through their top 30 under 30 leadership awards.
Key factors considered in awarding Anastasia a top 30 under 30 designation is the work that she does at Alectra's GRE&T Centre. Anastasia supports a project called GridExchange where customers who have distributed energy resources, such as roof-top solar panels, can participate in two-way energy exchanges with their utility. Through this work she further strengthens Alectra's ability to identify, evaluate and accelerate emerging, clean, and customer-friendly energy solutions.
As a result of this work, utilities will eventually be able to better manage, forecast and integrate renewable energy resources into the grid while providing benefits to customers. Anastasia is helping Alectra step up to create a more sustainable world.
