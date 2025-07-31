Discover Your Future in Energy

Energy in Motion 2025

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Are you 18–24 and curious about careers in Alberta's energy sector? Join us this fall for two exciting, hands-on events designed to introduce you to the dynamic world of energy—from innovation and technology to real career paths and people shaping the industry. Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/energy-safety-canada/9342051-en-energy-safety-canada-energy-in-motion-2025

Event 1: Energy in Motion Connect

Your Career, Your Path: Register for Energy in Motion 2025 (CNW Group/Careers in Energy, a division of Energy Safety Canada)

Date: September 23, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Edmonton Convention Center, Salon 12

Kick off your energy journey with an evening of networking and discovery:

Meet industry professionals across Business Services, Engineering, IT & Tech, and Environment & Sustainability

Hear inspiring stories from people in the field

Learn about real career opportunities and what it takes to succeed

Free pass to the Carbon Capture Canada Trade Show—get early access to cutting-edge energy innovations!

RSVP: Energy In Motion Connect Tickets, Tue, Sep 23, 2025 at 5:30 PM | Eventbrite

Event 2: Energy in Motion – SATO Canada

Date: October 15, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Location: SATO Canada, Millet

Get hands-on with Alberta's energy sector in this full-day, outdoor experience:

Interactive stations with live demonstrations of industry tools, rigs, and technology

Talk directly with energy professionals and explore diverse career paths

Free transportation from Edmonton or Red Deer

Lunch & refreshments provided – just bring your curiosity (and dress for the weather!)

RSVP: Energy In Motion - SATO Canada Tickets, Wed, Oct 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite

Reserve your spot today for one or both events and start shaping your future in Alberta's evolving energy landscape.

Your career. Your path. Your energy.

SOURCE Careers in Energy, a division of Energy Safety Canada

Media contact: [email protected]