QUÉBEC CITY, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Out of the 67 864 people registered for the 25th edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, young people ranging from elementary school to university, supported by their schools' staff, and entrepreneurs from the 17 regions of Québec, were honoured as regional prizewinners. Discover them on osentreprendre.quebec.

These prizewinners, supported by committed people in the fields of education and entrepreneurship, help make their communities more dynamic with their ideas, projects and boldness! Congratulate them and encourage them to take the next step: selection at the provincial level, which will take place in the coming weeks.

The provincial prizewinners for the 25th edition will be revealed on June 7, 2023, at the Palais Montcalm in Québec City during the Desjardins Grand Prize Gala of the OSEntreprendre Challenge. Anaïs Favron will host and LOOP Mission co-founders David Côté and Julie Poitras-Saulnier will serve as honorary co-presidents. All the details relating to participation in this major event will be available shortly.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of thousands of participants each year, including young people from elementary school to university and business creators. This major initiative is made possible thanks to the commitment of loyal partners: Desjardins Group (presenting partner), the Québec government (title partner), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des CPA du Québec and Spektrum.

OSEntreprendre is celebrating its 25th year with five initiatives highlighting the extraordinary collective mobilization that supports the evolution of the entrepreneurial spirit in Québec. To find out more, please visit osentreprendre.quebec.

SOURCE OSEntreprendre

For further information: Source: Daphné Asselin · [email protected] · 418-644-4255, extension 2173