Discover the Power of Fully Compliant AI Voice Agents for Debt Collection with Vodex.ai at RMAi 2025

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Vodex.ai, a cutting-edge innovator in fully compliant AI-powered voice solutions for debt collection, is thrilled to attend the Receivables Management Association International (RMAi) 2025 Annual Conference. Scheduled for February 10th to 13th, 2025, in Las Vegas, this premier event brings together the brightest minds in receivables management to explore transformative advancements.

Why Connect with Vodex.ai at RMAi 2025

Vodex showcases AI-powered, fully compliant voice agents for debt collection at RMAi 2025. (Source: Vodex.ai)

Vodex.ai is reimagining debt collection by blending generative AI with human expertise to overcome some of the industry's most significant challenges:

Compliance Made Easier: Ensure strict adherence to FDCPA, TCPA, and other regulatory requirements with confidence.

Ensure strict adherence to FDCPA, TCPA, and other regulatory requirements with confidence. RPC Check and Accuracy: Maximize Right-Party Contacts to boost efficiency in debt recovery efforts.

Maximize Right-Party Contacts to boost efficiency in debt recovery efforts. Skip Tracing Simplified: Leverage AI to track and connect with hard-to-reach individuals seamlessly.

Leverage AI to track and connect with hard-to-reach individuals seamlessly. Improved Recovery Rates: Optimize payment reminders, payment plan negotiations, and follow-ups for higher success rates.

Optimize payment reminders, payment plan negotiations, and follow-ups for higher success rates. Scalable Solutions: Handle high call volumes with ease to meet the demands of growing portfolios.

Connect with Vodex.ai at RMAi 2025

The Vodex.ai team is eager to engage with agencies and professionals throughout the event. Attendees can connect with representatives during sessions, networking breaks, or by scheduling a one-on-one meeting to explore how Vodex.ai's solutions can be tailored to specific needs. The team will discuss the future of AI-powered debt collection and demonstrate how their cutting-edge solution is transforming the receivables management landscape. Schedule a meeting with the Vodex team at RMAi 2025 here.

Insights into the future of AI in debt collection

Schedule a one-on-one meeting or visit the Vodex team during networking sessions to explore how Vodex.ai is setting a new standard for compliance, scalability, and recovery in debt collection.

About Vodex.ai

Founded in 2022, Vodex.ai leads the way in generative AI solutions tailored for the debt collection industry. AI Voice Agents designed to meet the strictest compliance standards, handle high call volumes, and enhance operational efficiency while delivering empathetic and professional communication at scale.

To learn more about Vodex and their solutions, visit www.vodex.ai/debt-collection

For any further inquiries, contact Vodex at [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609569/Vodex_RMAi_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276184/Vodex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vodex.ai

Aditya Nandakumar Mob: +91 9972128400 and Email: [email protected]