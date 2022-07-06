DoorDash launches annual Summer of DashPass with eight weeks of deals and customer savings from Canada's favourite local businesses
TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting July 8th, DoorDash will kick off its third annual Summer of DashPass, bringing the best deals of the neighbourhood to you. From locally-loved restaurants to fresh grocery items, summer snacks and drinks, DashPass members will have exclusive access to a jam-packed eight weeks of savings and deals. Whether exploring new local eats or ordering all-time favourites, Summer of DashPass is the perfect time for new and existing DashPass members to enjoy 50% off 1 orders over $25 all summer long from participating local businesses, helping them save even more.
Consumers in Canada can spice up their summer routine and explore what a DashPass membership has to offer, with exclusive deals from local and national favourites, like Cactus Club, McDonald's, Coca-Cola®, Kibo Sushi, Rocky Mountain Chocolate, Greenhouse Juice, Glory Juice Co, 7-Eleven, Loblaws, Popeyes, Skobi and many more 2. Weekly promos only available with Summer of DashPass, include:
- July 8th – July 14th: Kick off the Summer of DashPass with Fresh Flavours Week. Dash That fresh salad, smoothie or sushi with 50% off orders over $25, up to $15 off 3
- July 15th – July 21st: Everybody has their food craving, what's yours? Favourite Cravings Week is the right time to indulge and Dash That poutine, onion ring or taco you've been dreaming about with 50% off orders over $25, up to $15 off 4
- July 22nd – July 28th: Quench your thirst these hot summer days with Summer Sips Week. Order two Coca-Cola® beverages and receive 50% off orders of over $25, up to $15 off 5
- July 29th – August 4th: Bread, Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato. What more could you ask for this Burger Week? Dash That burger with a side of savings to receive 50% off orders over $25, up to $15 off 6
- August 5th – August 11th: Halfway through Summer of DashPass calls for Snacks and Bites Week. From sweet to salty, fix your craving with 50% off orders over $25, up to $15 off 7
- August 12th – August 18th: Spread your wings and fry with DashPass this Fried Chicken Week. Dash That juicy, crispy goodness with 50% off orders over $25, up to $15 off 8
- August 19th – August 25th: From fresh produce to frozen goods and beauty, find everyday essentials or last-minute items from any virtual aisle this Grocery Week. Dash That grocery list and get $10 off orders over $50 9
- August 26th – September 1st: Celebrate the end of Summer of DashPass by celebrating you, with a bonus week. DashPass members who redeem offers four or more times in the first seven weeks, earn an extra week of 50% off orders over $25, up to $15 10
Sign up for a DashPass membership today for only $9.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Or get twelve months for $96 a year, only $8 a month. Take advantage of unlimited deliveries from thousands of eligible merchant partners from restaurants to convenience stores, with $0 delivery fees and 6% off through reduced service fees (subtotal threshold and service fees apply), in addition to 5% back on pickup orders and exclusive DashPass offers and menu items every week. RBC cardholders can get up to 12 months of free DashPass membership with an eligible RBC credit card. Sign up at doordash.com/dashpass.
|
1 up to $15 off
|
2 Weekly promos are valid for one redemption per customer.
|
3 Valid until 7/14 at participating merchants. Max discount $15. DashPass subscribers only. Terms: bit.ly/3OG9nSo
|
4 Valid until 7/21 at participating merchants. Max discount $15. DashPass subscribers only. Terms: bit.ly/3OG9nSo
|
5 Valid until 7/28 at participating merchants. Max discount $15. DashPass subscribers only. Minimum purchase of 2
|
6 Valid until 8/4 at participating merchants. Max discount $15. DashPass subscribers only. Terms: bit.ly/3OG9nSo
|
7 Valid until 8/11 at participating merchants.. Max discount $15. DashPass subscribers only. Terms: bit.ly/3OG9nSo
|
8 Valid until 8/18 at participating merchants. Max discount $15. DashPass subscribers only. Terms: bit.ly/3OG9nSo
|
9 Valid until 8/25 at participating merchants. DashPass subscribers only. Terms: bit.ly/3OG9nSo
|
10 Valid only for DashPass subscribers who have placed 4+ orders during weeks 1-7. Terms: bit.ly/3OG9nSo
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.
