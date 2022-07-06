DoorDash launches annual Summer of DashPass with eight weeks of deals and customer savings from Canada's favourite local businesses

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting July 8th, DoorDash will kick off its third annual Summer of DashPass, bringing the best deals of the neighbourhood to you. From locally-loved restaurants to fresh grocery items, summer snacks and drinks, DashPass members will have exclusive access to a jam-packed eight weeks of savings and deals. Whether exploring new local eats or ordering all-time favourites, Summer of DashPass is the perfect time for new and existing DashPass members to enjoy 50% off 1 orders over $25 all summer long from participating local businesses, helping them save even more.