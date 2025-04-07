Discover Fast, Easy, and Ready-to-Deploy Cobot Solutions with FANUC America

A new web tool allows customers to research ready-to-go collaborative robot solutions featuring FANUC's reliable and efficient CRX cobots.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- FANUC America is simplifying manufacturing with the launch of its new web tool, allowing companies of all sizes to easily search for ready-to-go collaborative robot (or cobot) solutions that are pre-engineered, reliable and efficient.

Offering a diverse selection of FANUC's CRX line of cobot systems, Cobot and Go is an easy-to-navigate starting point that makes searching for pre-engineered solutions by application, robot model or Authorized System Integrator both intuitive and informative.

Today's pre-engineered solutions offer 'off the shelf' standardization that can significantly accelerate customer ROI. Post this FANUC America launches its Cobot and Go web tool, allowing customers to research ready-to-go cobot solutions featuring FANUC’s reliable and efficient line CRX line up. (PRNewsfoto/Fanuc America Corporation)

Cobots have long been touted as the gateway to automation. Safe to work alongside humans, easy to program, and more affordable than industrial robots, cobots serve as the solution to many of today's manufacturing floor challenges, even in high-mix, low-volume scenarios. When integrated into a standardized system, these systems often offer additional advantages, including occupying a small footprint, optimizing space, or maximizing flexibility by mounting a cobot to a moveable cart or autonomous mobile robot.

"Tackling a variety of common industry challenges, today's pre-engineered solutions offer 'off the shelf' standardization that has the potential to significantly accelerate customer ROI," says Jerry Perez, manager, FANUC America. "When paired with our reliable line of CRX cobots, businesses of all types can be up and running quickly, with the added benefit of FANUC's reliability, efficiency and customer service behind every purchase."

Currently available standardized solutions meet a variety of application needs, including palletizing, machine tending, welding, and inspection, among others.

In addition to integrator-developed resources, FANUC America provides a variety of educational materials and training to support new-to-automation businesses. Interested manufacturers and customers can find cobot basic training modules on the CRX e-Learning site, as well as more technical tutorials in the all-new Tech Transfer portal—a free learning resource created by FANUC engineers.

Offering eight years of service-free maintenance, the CRX line of cobots are safe, flexible, quick to implement, and easy to program. Available in payloads up to 30 kg, with reach of up to 1889 mm, the CRX line services all industries and can perform an unlimited number of applications. Models specific to painting, as well as food-grade cobots, are available to meet unique industry criteria.

To learn more, visit the FANUC CRX Cobot website or new Cobot and Go selector today.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation, a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs. FANUC's innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers maximize efficiency and maintain a competitive edge.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities throughout North and South America. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: https://www.fanucamerica.com. Also, connect with us on YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

FANUC America Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Fanuc America Corporation