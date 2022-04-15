Discounter's Pool and Spa Warehouse is Making a Splash with Two New Store Locations this Year

AJAX, ON, April 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Discounter's Pool and Spa Warehouse is at it again! After launching two new stores last year; one location in Oshawa and the relocation of their London store, the Ontario pool and spa company is ready to kick off pool season, once again, with another expansion.

This time they're headed into two brand new markets, opening locations in Ajax and Newmarket. With pool season right around the corner, Discounter's Pool and Spa Warehouse is ready to make some waves.

"When considering expansion opportunities, we focused initially on the number of net new customers coming to our website and shopping our online assortment of pool and spa products, which put both Ajax and Newmarket at the top of the list. Combine that with the growth and investments these communities have made into their local economies, it really made sense to be here, closer to our customers; now our customers can easily come and get everything they need to have the ultimate pool and spa season."

~ Gino DiGioacchino, President & CEO

The public is invited to join in as Discounter's Pool & Spa Warehouse hosts its official Ajax grand opening at 9:45 am on Wednesday, April 20th, with the Newmarket location following right behind with its grand opening at 9:45 am on Thursday, April 21st. Not only are the teams here to help pool and spa owners find the products they need for a successful season, but they will also support the commercial pools, pool professionals, trades, and installers year-round who serve these same communities.

With over 30 years of experience and many connections within the industry, Discounter's Pool & Spa Warehouse has become one of the leading pool and spa retailers in Ontario. Their main focus has always been providing a store environment filled with experts so that customers can rest assured knowing that this is the best place for them to purchase their gear. But it has also allowed the company to become a valuable partner to pool and spa manufacturers and other pool professionals. With their strong training program and sales specialists, the team here is always able to support new product launches as well as quickly move stock, getting products into the right customer's hands.

"We partner with our extensive vendor community and other subject matter experts to get the best possible pool and spa solutions to share with our customers! We recognize that no one wants to deal with maintenance issues and just wants to have fun in the water during our short Canadian summer season. That's why we are here ready to help with Great Advice!

~ Stephen Zaitchik, Sr Director, Merchandising

For those interested in visiting the brand new Discounter's Pool and Spa Warehouse locations, see their store addresses below:

Discounter's Pool & Spa Warehouse Ajax 20 Kingston Rd W, Unit B4 Ajax, Ontario, L1T 4K8 (289) 372-0323 Grand Opening 9:45 am Start Wed. April 20th, 2022 Discounter's Pool & Spa Warehouse Newmarket 18170 Yonge Street, Unit B5 Newmarket, Ontario, L9N 0J3 (289) 804-1700 Grand Opening 9:45 am Start Thurs. April 21st, 2022

ABOUT DISCOUNTER'S POOL AND SPA WAREHOUSE

Discounter's Pool and Spa Warehouse has been servicing the Ontario market with pool and spa products for over 30 years. While they thrive on providing "great advice at the best price" they are also known for their welcoming store environments which have helped pool and spa owners find the right products, at the right price. This has proven the company to be a valuable partner in the industry, helping many pool and spa manufacturers launch new products and grow their brands.

The company has 10 locations spread across southern Ontario as well as a well-established e-commerce platform. Find out more at DiscountersPoolAndSpa.com and follow on Twitter (@discounterspool), Instagram and Facebook (@discounterspoolandspawarehouse).

For further information: Courtney Empey, Email: [email protected]