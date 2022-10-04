Discount Furniture and Mattress retailer now carries brand name appliances

BARRIE, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Surplus Furniture & Mattress Warehouse, discount furniture retailer known for their factory direct prices at deep discounts and buying power has introduced brand name appliances to their product offering.

Now at all 33 store locations across Canada, customers can shop brand name refrigerators, stoves, washers, and dryers in both white and stainless-steel finishes from such brands as GE and Moffat (with more brands to be added).

"We're responding to the appliance needs of our customers by offering Low prices, convenient Same Day Delivery and a more complete shopping experience. Our appliance offerings represent an incredible value, and we won't make the customer wait for their items. It's one-stop shopping for furniture, mattresses and appliances, all with on-the-spot financing," said Alf Tarzia, President of Surplus Furniture & Mattress Warehouse, Canada.

Surplus Furniture & Mattress Warehouse is well known for providing customers with sofas, loveseats, sectionals, reclining furniture, bedroom furniture and mattresses at rock bottom prices. The addition of appliances to their product line-up sets them apart from their local competitors due to the brand's "iSave Best Price Guarantee program that beats the in-stock advertised price of all local competitors by 5%," said Tarzia.

The brand also offers 100% free approved layaway on all items, with no time restrictions. To shop the expansive new appliance section, visit your local store or shop online at: surplusfurniture.com/appliances

