Acclaimed amaretto liqueur Disaronno has partnered with centennial Louisiana whiskey Southern Comfort to create DIS/CO, a refreshing cocktail that invites you to kick off the summer season in just one sip.

It starts off with the sweet flavor of bitter almond, coated in the rich smoothness of stone fruit and spice. Then, a touch of fizz and ginger for an immediate wave of summer ease, topped off with the cool crunch of cucumbers.

DIS/CO: Meet your new summer cocktail by Disaronno and Southern Comfort. Refreshing, smooth, and easy to make!

DIS/CO is everything a summer cocktail should be: easy to make, fresh, smooth and packed with flavor.

Marcus Daum, General Manager for Sazerac Canada, unveils the collaboration with shared enthusiasm: "Passion and dedication know no borders. At Sazerac and Southern Comfort, we have been committed to celebrating true craftsmanship since our inception, a motto we share with Disaronno, and we believe that this truly shines through in this fantastic summer cocktail."

How to make DIS/CO:

1 oz Disaronno

1 oz Southern Comfort

1 oz lemon

Top with ginger ale and garnish with cucumbers

Find out more:

Disaronno: disaronno.com and @disaronno_official

Southern Comfort: southerncomfort.com and @southerncomfort

ABOUT DISARONNO

Steeped in history, Disaronno was founded in Saronno, Italy in 1900 by Domenico Reina. Initially known as Amaretto di Saronno, the almond liquor quickly became known simply as Disaronno as its now iconic bottle became a staple across Italy. Deeply rooted in Italian heritage, Disaronno has unveiled multiple collaborations over the years with internationally acclaimed names such as Versace, Missoni, Moschino and Cavalli.

Now over a hundred years after its creation, Disaronno is known across the world and a leading figure for Italian culinary expertise.

ABOUT SOUTHERN COMFORT

Created in 1874 by M.W.Heron in New Orleans, Southern Comfort was born from the will to turn whiskey into a smooth and easygoing tasting experience. A century and a half later, Southern Comfort remains dedicated to celebrating American craftsmanship, known around the world for its fine whiskeys. Among them stands Southern Comfort Black, a rich and spicy award-winning liquor that steps outside of the box all the while respecting the codes that made the Louisiana company a household name.

