DirectDial.com and Jolera Join Forces to Launch directMSP: A Game-Changer in IT Managed Services!

LONDON, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - directMSP, a cloud managed IT Service Provider formed by the partnership of DirectDial.com and Jolera, launched June 6, 2024, and is ready to disrupt the technology services industry by providing a faster time to value through tight coupling of business strategy development, depth of expertise with leading brands, and agile execution through a network of global IT professionals. This transformative partnership offers a compelling proposition for small medium and large enterprises across Canada, empowering them to harness the collective expertise of two industry leaders. By leveraging this synergy, businesses can bolster their IT infrastructure, realize substantial cost efficiencies, optimize operations, and fortify themselves against emerging security threats.

Introducing directMSP. Our mission is to create unparalleled client experiences through technology transformation. We bring together a portfolio of more than 200 premium brands to help our clients secure and modernize their businesses in a constantly changing complex digital landscape.

directMSP is a tech transformation company for a changing world. Technology is now interwoven through all aspects of business and modern, tech enabled, businesses are outperforming traditional companies. directMSP turns strategy into action via technology. We are here to help organizations drive measurable value from digital transformation by doing work that's good for them, and even better for their customers.

Born in the cloud, directMSP boasts a confident approach that it backs up with results. As a logical extension of the 25+ year-old DirectDial.com IT Procurement practice, directMSP is the tech consultancy division that works together to untangle your complex challenges by delivering a comprehensive suite of IT services including Cybersecurity, Remote Monitoring and Management, Backup and Recovery solutions, Help Desk, Professional Services and more.

"We understand tech and know it has a tremendous impact on driving results. Combine this with our expertise in digital business models, modern ways of working, change management, and an understanding of the impact of tech on people and you get real results that help make organizations a better place to work" said Greg Bruzas, Founder & CEO of DirectDial.com. Together our partnership has built a toolbox of best-of-breed IT services and solutions that distinguishes us from our competitors. Coupled with the disruptive power of Generative AI, the directMSP team can work smarter, faster, and more consistently than our competitors all while retaining a human touch. We believe we are small enough for intimacy, yet big enough for impact.

directMSP isn't a startup entering the space anew, but a well-funded, 25+ year experienced Canadian outfit, with thousands of customers, 500+ national and global teammates, 800+ affiliate partners, and a world class B2B ecommerce shopping experience. To manage complex enterprise requirements, our organization works with both the business units and the technology teams, leading where required, supporting where necessary, to enable innovation while simultaneously managing risk and governance at scale.

Both DirectDial.com and Jolera have already proven success with many of the world's biggest brands. Both have deep relationships with the most progressive tech platforms in the world, putting directMSP in position to give its clients not only the right solution to fit their needs but an all-encompassing one-stop solution. This new partnership makes directMSP a truly global IT service provider with hundreds of solution architects, network engineers with more than 100 certifications and 250+ IT services to customers from coast-to-coast across Canada and the USA.

For Media Inquiries: Katherine Hogan, VP of Marketing, DirectDial.com, (519) 266-3517, [email protected]