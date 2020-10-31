Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for November 2020

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for November 2020. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for November is approximately 0% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $3.11 or 2% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh) Residential 5.836 Commercial 5.797 Industrial 5.716 Farm (Includes REA) 5.794 Irrigation 5.616 Oil & Gas 5.722 Lighting 5.322

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

For further information: Stacey Schorr, Government and Public Engagement, 403-465-2089, [email protected]