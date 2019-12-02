Direct Energy & Direct Energy Regulated Services Announce Donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie and Area

Direct Energy is proud to give back to an outstanding community organization this holiday season

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Direct Energy and Direct Energy Regulated Services, Alberta's leading energy providers, were proud to announce a $3,500 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie and Area this past weekend. The cheque was presented at Direct Energy's holiday kick-off event at NiteHawk Adventure Park. The sold-out event—including 100 attendees from Big Brothers Big Sisters—took over the Aquatera Tube Zone and treated all guests to free admission, hot chocolate and live music between runs.

Direct Energy and Direct Energy Regulated Services are committed to directing energy to what matters, and that involves giving back to the communities they serve. "Direct Energy and Direct Energy Regulated Services are dedicated to supporting Albertans and their families across the province through a variety of initiatives and partnerships focused on ensuring families are cared for," said Gary Newcombe, Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs, Direct Energy. "For these reasons, we are proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie and Area and help contribute to the outstanding work they do in the community."

Big Brother Big Sisters of Grande Prairie and Area offers mentorship programs to children and youth through individual and group programs. Big Brothers Big Sisters' In-School program provides life-changing mentorship experiences to mentees by pairing them with positive role models on the school ground.

This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters has impacted over 41,000 youth in over 1,100 communities across Canada, ensuring young people who need a mentor, have a mentor. With over 4,000 kids currently on the waitlist across Canada, the need for mentorship in the community and the impact it has on youth is apparent.

For more information on Direct Energy and Direct Energy Regulated Services, please visit

www.directenergy.ca and www.directenergyregulatedservices.com.

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie and Area and the valuable work they are doing in the community, please visit www.grandeprairie.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

