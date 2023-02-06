Diplomático nominated for Second Harvest's 2023 Food Rescue Awards program

The super-premium rum brand is up for the Food Waste Innovator Award

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Diplomático Rum, is pleased to announce it has been nominated for the Food Waste Innovator award as part of Second Harvest's inaugural Food Rescue awards program. "From day one, our rum-making process at the distillery has focused on sustainable practices and it has been extremely fulfilling to expand our efforts globally," says Edouard Beaslay, Global Marketing Director. "We have been honoured to partner with Second Harvest here in Canada to support the meaningful work they do and are thrilled to have these efforts recognized."

Diplomático's relationship with Second Harvest began in 2021 and has included involvement in fundraising auctions, the Donate the Difference campaign, their flagship fundraising event Toronto Taste and, most recently, through online education. Diplomático is one of the only rum brands in the world to have earned the ISO 14001 certification, which recognizes companies delivering on their environmental responsibility. Aside from its focus on food waste, the company's global sustainability program "Distilled Consciously" has three key pillars: Streamlining processes, focus on the commitment to a cleaner and more efficient rum-making process, protecting the environment which means preserving land and the natural habitats in and around the distillery, and taking care of their people, supporting local communities in key areas such as health, education, and culture.

This is the first annual Food Rescue Awards which recognize and celebrate supporters within the Second Harvest community who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to our vision of No Waste, No Hunger. The winners will be announced at an exclusive in-person event at Second Harvest's headquarters in Toronto on February 16, 2023. "At Second Harvest, we rely on a dedicated network of food donors and partners to support the rescue and redistribution of surplus edible food across Canada," said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. "The 2023 Food Rescue Award nominees all share a steadfast commitment and tenacity to fighting food insecurity and climate change in Canada. For our inaugural awards, we received so many heart-felt nominations and every single one deserves recognition and celebration!"

Diplomático Rum, distributed in more than 100 countries, is a super-premium rum from Venezuela and one of the most awarded spirits around the world. In 2018, Diplomático was awarded Wine Enthusiast's prestigious "Spirit Brand of the Year," the first-ever rum to win in this category. The team of award-winning Master Blenders works diligently to create unique and complex rums. The product range consists of the Tradition Range: Planas, Mantuano and flagship Reserva Exclusiva, the Prestige Range: Single Vintage and Ambassador and The Distillery Collection. Learn more: www.rondiplomatico.com, @diplomaticorum.ca

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet. We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain utilizing logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, thereby diverting unnecessary greenhouse gasses from entering the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need. Learn more: Secondharvest.ca

